Explained: Prime Minister Modi’s climate promises and how India is on track to meet them

At the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow last Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised India’s existing climate goals, and also announced some new goals. It is important to note that none of the goals are likely to be too difficult to achieve.

Net-zero

Among the five-point targets announced by Modi, achieving net zero emissions status by 2070 is the one for which the roadmap is not available at the moment. This promise appears to have been made primarily to meet international demand. At the same time, 2070 is far away and there is still plenty of time to plan a roadmap to achieve this goal.

The other four goals must be achieved within a shorter time frame, by 2030.

Emissions intensity, renewable energies

Two of the targets for reducing emissions intensity and increasing the renewable mix in installed electricity capacity are already part of India’s Nationally Determined Official Contributions or NDCs, submitted in 2015 as part of the requirements of the ‘Paris Agreement.

In that NDC, India promised to reduce its emissions intensity, or emissions per unit of GDP, from 33 to 35 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, and to ensure that at least 40% of its installed electrical capacity in 2030 would come from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources.

Modi has now reinforced these two objectives: a reduction in the intensity of emissions to 45% and the share of renewable energies in the installed electrical capacity to 50%.

There was some confusion about the goal of renewable energy because of the words Modi used in his speech. He said India intended to meet 50% of its energy needs through renewables by 2030. But all previous commitments were made for power capacity, which is only a part of it. of the wider energy basket.

A senior Environment Department official has since confirmed to The Indian Express that the increased target is on installed electrical capacity, not energy needs. This will be reflected in the revised NDC that India submits to the UN climate secretariat incorporating the new targets.

India was already on track to meet these two existing targets well ahead of the 2030 deadline. India’s emissions intensity was 24% below 2005 levels in 2016 itself, the latest year for which data is available. A reduction of 33 to 35% is expected to be achieved over the next two years. While initial cuts are easier to achieve than subsequent cuts, a 45% reduction shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

The case of renewable installed capacity is not very different.

By November 2020, the share of renewables, including large hydropower, in the total installed electric capacity had already exceeded 36%. The share of non-fossil energy sources exceeded 38%. Most of the new capacity additions are happening in the renewable space, so increasing that share to 50% is unlikely to be too difficult.

Forest cover: Not addressed

The third promise made in India’s NDC, regarding increasing forest cover, was not mentioned in Modis’ speech. And that is the only goal India is struggling to achieve.

In the NDC, India pledged to create an additional 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent carbon sink through forests and tree cover by 2030. Although forest cover has increased increased, according to official data, the rate of growth so far has fallen far short of what is needed to achieve the target.

Non-fossil fuel

Modis’ other two announcements of increasing installed renewable energy capacity and an absolute reduction of 1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030 are not among India’s existing commitments, but are nevertheless linked.

India had initially planned to install 20 GW of solar power capacity by 2020. This was then increased to 100 GW by 2022. Targets for wind and biogas were then added. which makes it a renewable energy capacity target of 175 GW for 2022. Two years ago, Modi raised that figure to 450 GW for 2030. None of this was ever part of the NDC, but the publicly announced goals by India had been set.

In Glasgow, Modi said India will have 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030. Non-fossil fuels include not only renewables like solar or wind, but also nuclear and hydropower, which together represent more than 50 GW at present. . Reaching the target of 450 GW for renewable energies would therefore automatically reach the target of 500 GW for non-fossil energy sources.

In addition, the installed nuclear energy is in a phase of significant increase in power. The installed nuclear capacity should increase to 22 GW by 2031 against 7 GW currently.

Absolute emissions

The fifth target announced by Modi was new and unexpected. The prime minister said India will ensure that it cuts its planned emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030. In other words, India will change its business-as-usual emissions trajectory to ensure that at least 1 billion tonnes of emissions are saved.

This is the first time that India has spoken of reducing its absolute emissions. All previous formulations were expressed in terms of emissions intensity, that is, emissions per unit of GDP.

The promise of a billion tonne reduction and the emission intensity target, however, seem inextricably linked. This last objective is also to change the trajectory of emissions. It seeks to ensure that while India’s GDP as well as emissions continue to grow, the growth rate of emissions would be slower than that of GDP, so that more GDP is created for the same amount of d ’emissions.

Meeting the emissions intensity targets would mean India would emit much less than under the business as usual scenario. The numbers are not immediately obvious, but this emission savings could be a substantial part of the 1 billion tonne reduction now promised. It is possible that it even exceeds 1 billion tonnes.

The promise to reduce 1 billion tonnes of emissions could therefore be another way of reiterating the emissions intensity target.

Bulletin | Click for the best explanations of the day to your inbox