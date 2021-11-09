Analysts see Chinese Xi turn to cement power at leaders’ meeting

This week, the Chinese Communist Party’s Sixth Plenum is holding a four-day closed-door meeting that should largely pave the way for a historic third term for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The conclave, from November 8 to 11, brings together some 400 top party, military, financial and academic leaders at a heavily guarded Beijing hotel to discuss China’s future. All aspects of the event are kept under wraps, prompting much speculation about the outcome.

This is the last meeting before the 2022 Party Congress, China’s most important political event, which is held once every five years. Party plenums are held in the intervening years, allowing leaders to tackle specific issues.

For Xi, “this year’s plenum is of particular importance as it sets the stage for an alleged third term as head of the CPC, military and state, which will be ratified at the Party Congress in 2022,” according to the UK-based Council on Geostrategy.

On Monday, Xi presented a report presenting his interpretation of “significant achievements and historical experiences of the 100-year party struggle,” according to reports by the official Xinhua news agency. Details of Xi’s resolution are not expected to be released until the plenum is over.

Xi’s report marks the third time a Chinese leader has presented a “resolution on history.” The the resolution should strengthen Xi’s power, presents his philosophy in the context of the CCP’s 100th anniversary and positions it as a potential leader for life.

The first resolution, adopted at a party plenum in 1945, declared that Mao Zedong had formulated the “correct political line” to lead the CCP. The document helped Mao consolidate his leadership so that he had full authority when he declared the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

Deng Xiaoping, who succeeded Mao as head of China in 1978, initiated the second resolution in 1981. The “Resolution on Certain Historical Party Issues” denounced the Cultural Revolution, blamed Mao as “primarily responsible” for its chaos, and set China on the path of economic reform.





Mao and Deng ruled until their death, as the Nikkei Asia pointed out in an analysis who found Xi’s trajectory more similar to Mao’s. Part of the reason is that Xi’s anti-corruption campaign has allowed him to drive out “one enemy after another.”

The Nikkei analysis added: “To put it simply, the new document indicates the possibility of Xi becoming the third major figure in the history of the party.”

Like Mao and Deng, Xi Has Been Called the “Core” of the CCP, a designation made in 2016 after a similar four-day plenum.

According to Song Yongyi, a historian specializing in the study of the Chinese Cultural Revolution, the documents from 1945 and 1981 were used to consolidate power and establish new strategic goals for the country.

“Through the two resolutions, Mao and Deng became the absolute rulers of the country. The 1945 resolution set the goal of uniting the country, and the 1981 resolution led China from a closed economy to opening up. and reform, so you can see these are important documents, ”he told VOA Mandarin.

Song, who works at the library at California State University in Los Angeles, added that by passing his own resolution, Xi’s goal was to rise to the level of Mao and Deng.

“At the end of the day, I think he’s looking to be president of China for life,” Song said.

In 2018, the National People’s Congress passed a constitutional amendment removing the presidency’s two-term limit. Although Xi can now legally serve a third term, some analysts argue that the CCP leadership must approve this decision.





Xi “needs the legitimacy of leading party members for an unprecedented additional term, especially when he does not normatively abide by a limited term agreement, not a post-Mao era law,” Tai Wei Lim, Deputy Principal Investigator. at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore, told Al-Jazeera.

Experts said China’s strategic goals, including its position on Taiwan, could be disclosed in the document. Beijing considers the autonomous island to be part of its territory.

Li Nanyang is the daughter of Mao’s personal secretary, Li Rui, who criticized his former boss. Li told VOA Mandarin that the resolution could reveal whether Xi was ready to unite Taiwan by force, which his predecessors Mao and Deng never attempted.

“There are two main issues to be resolved: one is Hong Kong and the other is Taiwan,” she said. “Now Hong Kong is on the way to becoming part of the mainland, I think Xi’s next target will be Taiwan.”

If he can do it, she added, we can only wait and see.

Lin Yang contributed to this report.