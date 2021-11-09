Save what remains of our forests

Activists made up of students and professionals gather in front of a banner as they participate in a global climate rally on the campus of the University of the Philippines in Manila in 2019. Massive deforestation of the Philippines, according to the Global Forest Watch (GFW) an online opening-access platform that offers forest data has already resulted in the loss of 151,000 ha (1.5 billion m²) of primary humid forest, accounting for 12% of the loss total tree cover in the country, from 2002 to 2020. afp

The Philippines, along with more than 100 countries, signed a landmark international agreement early last week that promises to end deforestation by 2030 in a bid to slow global warming. But many environmentalists are skeptical because they see the deal as a rehash, and developing countries like the Philippines need to work twice as hard to meet their commitment by pairing it with concrete action on the ground.

Indonesia, which together with Brazil and the Democratic Republic of the Congo collectively account for 85% of the world’s forests, has already exposed the challenges ahead by protesting the commitment to zero deforestation and calling it inappropriate and unfair. vis-à-vis its own development. especially in the palm oil and nickel industries and electric vehicles.

Force Indonesia to [reach] zero deforestation in 2030 is clearly inappropriate and unfair Massive development in the era of President Joko Widodos must not stop in the name of carbon emissions or in the name of deforestation, wrote the country’s environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar on Twitter November 3.

Under the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use, which was signed at the Global Climate Summit in Glasgow, signatories must take transformative action to conserve forests. The deal will promote forest protection, with rich states paying tropical countries $ 12 billion over the next four years to slow climate change; banks and the private sector are expected to contribute an additional $ 7 billion to the company.

The initiative will hopefully boost reforestation efforts in the Philippines, where the problem also involves the rights of indigenous peoples as well as the lack of protection for those who keep the country’s forests and natural resources. Last year, 29 land and environmental activists were murdered, according to human rights organization Global Witness, with logging being the main driver behind most killings.

The country’s massive deforestation, according to Global Forest Watch (GFW), an open-access online platform that offers forest data, has already resulted in the loss of 151,000 ha (1.5 billion m²) of primary forest humid, accounting for 12% of the Philippines total loss of tree cover, from 2002 to 2020. In terms of tree cover, the country lost 1.29 million hectares (12.9 billion square meters or about the size of over 22,000 Rizal Parks) from 2001 to 2020, which equates to a 6.9 percent decrease since 2000.

GFW data also shows that 11 regions are responsible for 51% of the tree cover loss, led by Palawan, with 163,000 ha (1.63 billion square meters) lost. The other main areas in terms of tree cover loss were Agusan del Sur (116,000 ha or 1.2 billion square meters), Zamboanga del Norte (59,700 ha or 597 million square meters), Davao Oriental (48,800 ha or 488 million square meters) and Quezon (44,200 ha or 442 million square meters).

Forests, according to the global research organization World Resources Institute (WRI), absorb 30 percent of carbon dioxide emissions, which account for 76 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions. Thus, protecting forests can help slow the rise in temperatures in the short term because they remove emissions from the atmosphere and prevent them from warming the climate. But experts also warn that this must be offset by reduced levels of greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels, namely coal, oil and gas. As part of the Paris climate agreement adopted in December 2015, countries pledged to limit global temperature rise to ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Glasgow’s commitment to zero deforestation is not the first: in 2014, 40 governments, including the Philippines, signed the New York Declaration on Forests, which aimed to cut at least half the rate of loss natural forests by 2020 and end natural forests. loss of forests by 2030. Environmental science information platform Mongabay said the deal fell short of its goals: instead, deforestation increased by nearly 20% among its signatories between 2016 and 2020.

Glasgow’s new pledge, however, has backing from countries that control some of the world’s most important forests, including Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, indicating that the chiefs of State now recognize that deforestation cannot be ignored anymore.

When you look back over the past decades of climate action, forests had been Cinderella’s neglected half-sister, said Frances Seymour, a prominent senior researcher at WRI. Many of us who have been in this business for decades have seen this movie over and over again, and the ending never changes. Promises are made and then nothing happens.

Will it be the same for the Glasgow accord, or will the world’s remaining forests finally get a break this time around?

PHILIPPIN DAILY INVESTIGATOR / ASIAN NEWS NETWORK