



Explosive new book reveals how an unnamed “idiot f-king” MAGA fanatic seized power in the dying days of the Trump administration by becoming vice president “and creating a Gestapo” to root out traitors.

As the White House dissolved in paranoid disarray during President Donald Trump’s last year in office, Johnny McEntee, 29, apparently came out of nowhere to become the head of the ultra-powerful presidential staff office , according to The Trump Show ‘Final Act by ABC DC Chief Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

McEntee had virtually no political experience, starting with the administration carrying Trump’s baggage, Karl writes in an excerpt published on Tuesday by The Atlantic.

But he convinced Trump he was the man to unearth “Secret Never Trumpers” who had infiltrated the White House and were perhaps the most powerful actor outside of the then president, the book claims.

In President Donald Trump's last year in office, Johnny McEntee has seemingly emerged out of nowhere to become chief of the presidential staff office.

The uber-loyalist cut his teeth by playing on Trump’s fears about “deep state” schemers near his home, writes Karl.

Some Trump aides have privately compared the PPO to the East German Stasi or even the Gestapo, which is always looking for traitors inside, ”says the book, due out next week.

A White House underling learned the hard way that offices were going to rabid fervor.

John McEntee started with the administration carrying President Donald Trump's baggage.

The young woman liked “an Instagram post by Taylor Swift, a Joe Biden supporter, and the move was deemed so alarming that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows received a phone call about it in the midst of ‘a Senate confirmation hearing for Trump’s Supreme Court choice Amy Coney Barrett.

For the executors of the Trumpian loyalty, it was a sign of betrayal in the ranks, “writes Karl, adding that the executors” were in McEntees’ office.

It is not known what happened to the employee, an assistant at the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Jonathan Karl’s “Betrayal” covers the final weeks and months of the Trump presidency.

McEntee, as the head of the PPO, oversaw the hiring and firing of around 4,000 White House political appointees after landing the coveted position around February 2020, The Atlantic said.

A former University of Connecticut quarterback, he began working for the administration in 2018 as Porter Trumps only to be fired soon after his FBI background check found he had not reported any incidents. Weirdly large sums of money linked to gambling, writes Karl.

But McEntee was apparently never far from Trump’s radar. The president personally asked him to lead the PPO in early 2020, despite objections from some staff.

When asked about McEntee’s hiring, Trump exploded.

You never listen to me! the president bloated, according to the book. “You are going to fuck the king for doing what I tell you to do!”

After McEntee assumed the top position, he began to build his team, which a senior Trump official called the Rockettes and the Dungeons & Dragons group, ”Karl said.

His main collaborators included a former Rockette of Radio City Music Hall and a then 20-year-old conservative Instagram influencer, Camryn Kinsey.

Kinsey later said in an interview, “It wasn’t until Trumps America that I could go from working in a gym to working in the White House, because that’s the American dream.”

The McEntees team also involved close friends, including other young Trump activists, and the most beautiful 21-year-old girls you could find, ”a senior White House official told Karl.

John McEntee convinced President Donald Trump that he was the man who unearthed the secret "Never Trumpers" who had infiltrated the White House.

And guys who would absolutely not be a threat to Johnny by attacking these girls, “joked the insider of the handsome neophyte political player.

But McEntee seemed to have a lot of detractors in the administration.

A high-level cabinet secretary told Karl that the head of the PPO was a fool of a king, ”the book says.

President Donald Trump's White House staff with John McEntee (top right).

But as another main source marveled, he became the vice president.

McEntee savored his political muscle and didn’t hesitate to flex it, writes Karl.

When other more senior aides with knowledge of constitutional law warned Trump that he could not legally overrule the 2020 presidential election results, McEntee texted Vice President Mike Pences, chief of staff on January 1. 2021 – listing all the reasons he thought the president should attempt this.

John McEntee oversaw the hiring and firing of approximately 4,000 White House political appointees.

As McEntee confidently boasted when first asked to take the job, “People tell me I should have done it for a long time.”

I didn’t feel ready before, but I’m 29 now and I’m ready, ”he said, according to Karl.

McEntee did not immediately return emails seeking comment from The Post on Tuesday. The phone number listed for him did not pick up.

