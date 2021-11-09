Interview with Islamic reformer Mustafa Akyol: “Islam needs its own enlightenment”

Mr. Akyol, one of the central themes of your book is the question of “immoral religiosity”. For many Muslims, moral behavior is only possible through religiosity. He who prays regularly is therefore also morally right. In Turkey, Islamists have been in government for about twenty years. Yet the company seems to have lost its moral compass. How can we explain it?

Mustafa Akyol: It is indeed a common opinion among conservative Muslims today that the liberal West can be advanced in terms of science and technology, but “we” are much more virtuous, and we should do everything to preserve our morality. And since Muslims often equate morality with religious practices and sexual Puritanism, it is hardly surprising that such attitudes are prevalent.

Yet if we measure morality in terms of more universal values ​​such as honesty, reliability, fairness, impartiality, or the absence of corruption and nepotism in a political system, our trust begins to falter.

I know this well from Turkey, where immoral piety has become the much discussed character of a new ruling elite. They are Islamic conservatives, who are pious in terms of religious practices such as wearing a headscarf or abstaining from alcohol, but their rule has become synonymous with deeply unethical examples of corruption, authoritarianism, arrogance, cruelty, deceit and all kinds of ugly Machiavellianism.

I refer to this Turkish tragedy in my book in the chapter “How We Lost Morality”. Equating morality with dos and don’ts, without a principled ethical philosophy, has created this problem and not only in Turkey, but also in many other Muslim societies. The way forward requires reconnecting religious law (Sharia) and universally accepted ethical values.

Is religion necessary for morality?

In the West, we can see that secular people have moral integrity. Doesn’t this contradict the Muslim idea that religion is necessary for morality?

Akyol: The lived experience of humanity, especially today, shows that there is no simple correlation between morality and religion. In other words, lay people also behave ethically, sometimes even more than those who claim to be religious.

Traditionalist Muslims sometimes deny this fact, but that is only because they subscribe to the “divine commandment theory of ethics”.

According to this theological doctrine, human actions are “good” or “bad”, not because of any inherent value in them that we can discern with our conscience, but only because God says so. For example, theft or murder are bad deeds, but only because God condemns them by revelation. If God had told us that they were good deeds, then they would be good.

In my book, I argue that this theological doctrine established by Ash’arism, the dominant theological school of Islam, is at the root of many problems of religious thought among Muslims today. But I also show that there is an alternative doctrine, which is no less Islamic: “objective ethics”.

This means that theft or murder are objectively bad things, which is why God condemned them. Even if we had not received divine revelation, we would still be able to understand that they are bad, however, thanks to our inherent conscience and moral convictions.

Objective ethics implies that while religion calls us to be moral, morality is a universal human value that goes beyond all religion. Reviving this doctrine, I believe, is the key to any meaningful religious reform in Islam.

The ugly realities of a pre-modern world

According to traditionalist Islamic law, it is legitimate for a girl to be married to a much older man. It is a moral perversion; how to untie this Gordian knot?

Akyol: This is a good example. Of course, most Muslims would consider a “marriage” between a 12 year old girl and a 60 year old man to be obnoxious, but it is true that you can find strict Islamic scholars who justify it. Why? Because in traditional Islamic law, puberty was considered the legitimate age of marriage. My argument is that there is nothing “Islamic” about it, it was just the culture of the time all over the world. Likewise, traditional Islamic law justified slavery and cohabitation, not because they were inventions of Islam, but because they were the ugly realities of a pre-modern world. .

The key here is to be able to separate “the religious” from “the historical”. It is also having a universal vision, in order to become aware of the ethical value of educating girls (instead of marrying them at 12 years old), of the broader emancipation of women or the abolition of slavery. But it really requires rethinking the meaning of Sharia in Islam, which I try to suggest in my book.

In your book “Islam Without Extremes”, published in 2013, you testified to Turkey’s much more liberal, open and democratic path. Today, however, Turkey looks more like a “Nightmare on Elm Street”. Is religion responsible for this?

Akyol: Turkey is a big disappointment, the biggest disappointment of my own life. Because I was one of those who supported the early years of the AKP (Justice and Development Party), when Turkey made major legal reforms and seemed destined to join the European Union as well. But then, once they consolidated power, I saw the same AKP do an about-face towards corruption, authoritarianism, hate speech and outright cruelty.