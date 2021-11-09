Ann Coulter calls Trump ‘abjectly stupid’, says he betrayed voters





Ann Coulter called Donald Trump “woefully stupid” in a recent podcast interview on The Dishcast with Andrew Sullivan. She also accused the former president of betraying his base when he failed to keep his only promise to build a border wall. “I had no idea how stupid this man was. I didn’t think he was a genius, but I didn’t think he was that stupid,” Coulter said. Loading Something is loading.

In a conversation about the former president on Nov. 6, Coulter and Sullivan took turns denigrating Trump, claiming he failed to deliver on campaign promises made to his right-wing base.

“I had no idea how damn stupid this man is,” Coulter said. “I didn’t think he was a genius, but I didn’t think he was that stupid.”

She described her base voters as “those poor left-behind Americans who waited all their lives for someone to care about them.” And he says that he cares about them and that he not only betrays them, but that he lies to them.

Coulter, who has targeted Trump from the right, accused him of “breaking his promises” by building a wall on the southern border with Mexico

“The only thing he has to do is build the wall. My theory was that if he doesn’t build the wall, he loses his re-election. He didn’t build the wall, he lost his re-election,” he said. she declared. “So I think, I couldn’t imagine that someone could be so stupid to run on a thing… He’s just a very, very, very stupid man.”

In addition to his recent attacks on the former GOP flag bearer, Coulter also praised his opponents.

In September, she praised President Joe Biden for keeping a promise abandoned by Trump: to get US troops out of Afghanistan.

At the same time, she called Trump a “wimp.”

Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 31, 2021

