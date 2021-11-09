Narendra Modi blocked investigation of Rafale deal to protect himself (Congress)



BJP accuses opposition of benefiting from bribes



The party challenged the central government to set up a joint parliamentary commission to find out the truth





New Delhi

Posted on 11.11.21, 02:11 AM

Congress said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had blocked an investigation into the Rafale deal to protect himself, and challenged the government to set up a Joint Parliamentary Commission (JPC) now to find out the truth. Why doesn’t the government order an investigation if the BJP thinks Congress is at fault? Are they crazy to save Congress by blocking investigations? Order a JPC now. And make the electoral obligations public; it will all be clear, which party got the money from which sources, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said at a press conference, after the BJP accused the opposition party of benefiting from the bribes. de-vin from the Rafale when the UPA was in power.

The French investigative newspaper Mediapart revealed Monday that the CBI and the Directorate of Enforcement had since 2018 evidence that bribes were paid by Dassault Aviation to an intermediary between 2007 and 2012 to help it secure the Rafale deal, but the agencies did not follow up on the matter. . The BJP seized the revelation of bribes paid when Congress was in power to accuse the party of corruption, but has not explained the inaction of central agencies since 2018. On October 11, 2018, the Mauritian government handed over to the CBI the documents of the payments made under the agreement. And on October 23, 2018, Modi raided the CBI office in the middle of the night and fired CBI director Alok Verma, Khera said at a press conference on Tuesday. Modi colluded with the corrupt and therefore had to protect the corrupt, he said. Congress has long argued that Verma was removed from his post as CBI chief during the midnight operation to prevent an investigation into the Rafale deal. Rejecting the BJP’s attempt to accuse Congress of taking bribes, Khera said: The French news portal reported that Dassault hired Sushen Gupta in 2000 when the Vajpayee government was in power. Payments were also made to him in 2002 and 2004 under the BJP regime. Intermediaries are diet agnostics, the services continued.

He added: “It is pathetic that the BJP remembers the dates the payments were made during the UPA era but does not talk about the critical events under the Modi government.” The congressional spokesperson then listed these “events”. “The Enforcement Department seized confidential documents at Gupta’s home during a search in connection with another case on March 26, 2019. The documents seized included the reference document on the price of the 2015 Rafale, the minutes of the meetings of the Ministry of Defense, an Excel sheet of the ministry’s calculations. , the letter from the competitor Eurofighter written to the Minister of Defense at the time, Arun Jaitley, and a note dated June 24, 2014, sent to Dassault by Gupta indicating to him that he can organize a meeting with the political high command ”, Khera said. The leak of these sensitive documents should have been taken very seriously, the congressional spokesperson said. “What actions has the government taken? Why was an FIR not filed? Who was in power in June 2014? Did the promised meeting with the political high command take place? Did the government find out who was releasing the documents? ” He asked. “It’s betrayal. It is playing with national security. Why was the deal not canceled when the government found out that Dassault was taking help from middlemen? “ Khera underlined: “The Rafale scam is not about the payment of commissions. India’s biggest defense con is compromising national security. “ He dismissed as irrelevant payments made to Gupta during the UPA years because the deal had not been reached at that time, and stressed that the UPA government followed due process. by launching an international call for tenders for the purchase of aircraft. The congressional spokesperson said: “What did Modi do? He bought 36 planes without following due process, raised the price from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,670 crore, dropped the technology transfer clause and went so far as to remove the non-corruption clause. He made a personal intervention to revoke the integrity clause and the sovereign guarantee, going against the advice of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Justice. Khera recalled that on October 4, 2018, former Union ministers BJP Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha and attorney Prashant Bhushan submitted a memorandum to then-CBI chief Verma requesting an investigation into the Rafale agreement. “On October 11, 2018, the Mauritian government handed over to the CBI the documents of the payments made under the agreement. And on October 23, 2018, Modi raided the CBI office in the middle of the night and fired Alok Verma, ”he said. The whole of Operation Rafale was handled by the prime minister himself and Congress would not blame the government, Khera said. “Circumstantial evidence points the needle of suspicion to the highest authority in the government,” the spokesperson said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who repeatedly raised the issue of corruption in the Rafale deal ahead of the 2019 elections with the slogan “Chowkidar chor hai”, tweeted on Tuesday: “When the truth is with you every step, why are you worried? My dear friends in Congress, keep fighting this corrupt government. Don’t give up, don’t be afraid.