Politics
Chinese Communist Party’s ‘historic resolution’ could see President Xi rule indefinitely
Chinese President Xi Jinping paved the way for ruling China for the rest of his life. Photo / AP
China is on the verge of adopting a “historic resolution” that could secure President Xi Jinping’s lifelong stranglehold.
A four-day top-secret rally of hundreds of top Chinese Communist Party officials is now underway, with the Central Committee’s sixth plenary session held in Beijing set to decide on a so-called “historic resolution” on the country’s situation. achievements.
The “draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the [party’s] 100 Years of Effort, ”the first official announcement on Chinese history in four long decades was made by Xi himself, and insiders expect the resolution to pass.
If that happens as planned on Thursday, it will set the tone for a rare congress to be held next year, in which Xi is expected to land an unprecedented third term.
This means that his grip on power will be extended indefinitely, with experts predicting it will pave the way for him to rule for life.
The historic resolution is also causing a stir because it is so rare, with only two men in the history of the party who wrote one before Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, with the move allowing the two to “dominate party politics until” at their last breath, ”as Bloomberg reports. .
“Getting the party to support its point of view on China’s history and its future would be the biggest sign to date that Xi has the power base to potentially rule for life after nearly a decade of eliminating enemies and promoting national pride, ”writes author Jenni Marsh. .
“Historic seal”
But why is Xi’s brazen latest act making headlines around the world?
China’s size, both in terms of population and influence, means Xi’s leadership will always have a massive impact on the rest of the world.
He is already pursuing sweeping domestic changes, such as the “Common Prosperity” campaign to redistribute wealth and which has seen billionaires and celebrities fall under the party machine and $ 1 trillion reduced in value. Chinese stocks earlier this year.
Part of that strategy is the “three red lines” policy, which was a major factor in the downfall of indebted real estate juggernaut Evergrande, and which has also seen a series of other Chinese real estate companies struggle to stay afloat.
If the landmark resolution passes, it will pave the way for Xi to make even more aggressive changes and “push back the United States on trade, coronavirus probes and, of course, Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.” , explains Marsh. .
In other words, it would not only give Xi even greater power, but also an additional boost of confidence to move forward with potentially sweeping plans.
Xie Maosong, a senior researcher at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University in Beijing, told the South China Morning Post that the landmark resolution “will be a document that looks back over the past century and establishes Xi as the leader standing at the level. historical. moment when China is becoming a world power on a socialist path, a path which it has chosen to avoid the problems arising from the Western capitalist mode of development.
China in turmoil
But it comes at a time of growing unrest for the emerging superpower.
As previously mentioned, the Evergrande fiasco has been a thorn in the side of authorities, sparking global speculation that it could even be China’s ‘Lehman moment’ and lead to widespread contagion.
It also coincides with a nationwide energy crisis and amid rising tensions with Taiwan, India and other neighboring countries, as well as a growing coronavirus epidemic as Beijing prepares to host the Olympic Games. winter of 2022.
As George Magnus, research associate at the University of Oxford’s China Center, tells Bloomberg, Xi’s growing power comes at enormous risk.
“The great irony is that in the 2020s and beyond, when China has to adopt a new development model, there would normally be a strong case for more decentralization and experimentation,” he said. declared on publication.
“But Xi’s model calls for precisely an inflexible and imperfect opposing structure. He may sooner or later regret this model of governance.”
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/chinese-communist-party-historical-resolution-could-see-president-xi-rule-indefinitely/GBSTOG2ECOA3PEQHYXO6ARMY5U/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]