Judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s attempt to block publication of files





Federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s request for administrative appeal to prevent the National Archives from turning over documents related to the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol to a House committee investigating about the incident. File photo by Art Foxall / UPI | License photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) – Within two hours on Monday night, United States District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected a request by former President Donald Trump’s attorneys for an administrative stay of a decision relating to executive privilege that it has not yet rendered.

Last week, Chutkan heard arguments over Trump’s emergency request to prevent the National Archives from handing over documents requested by the House committee on January 6. The National Archives are expected to hand over the documents on Friday, unless the court intervenes.

While Chutkan has said she will give a quick response, Trump’s lawyer requested the administrative stay on Monday night, giving Trump the opportunity to appeal if she rules against him.

“This case should be decided after a thorough but expeditious review in accordance with the United States judicial review process, both in this court and on appeal, and not by a race against time,” Trump’s lawyer said , Jesse Binnall, in his claim, according to Forbes.

Chutkan quickly rejected the request, calling it flawed and premature.

Earlier this month, lawyers for Trump argued that the archives of the National Archives are covered by executive privilege, which allows presidents and former presidents, in certain circumstances, to keep the archives confidential and protect them from certain subpoenas from Congress and justice.

The records, however, are based on the idea that disclosure of certain information or records would pose a threat to national security or harm federal government operations.

Binnall threatened in his case that he would take the case to the federal appeals court if it did not render its decision by Wednesday.

Sgt. U.S. Capitol Police Aquilino Gonell wiped away tears on Tuesday as he testified before members of the select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol. Pool photo by Jim Lo Scalzo / UPI | License photo

