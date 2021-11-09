Boris Johnson completes retreat on sordid Commons

Boris Johnson ended his chaotic retreat on ‘sordid’ in the House of Commons on Tuesday, as ministers tabled a motion overturning a Tory-led committee plan to rewrite the MP behavior regime and accept that the former Cabinet Minister Owen Paterson broke the lobbying rules.

MPs are expected to approve the motion, introduced by House Chief Jacob Rees-Mogg, when they vote next week. But Johnson still refuses to apologize for the debacle, prompting Tory MPs to fear a wave of “sleazy” allegations.

The motion officially overturns Johnson’s Pyrrhic victory last week, when he won a vote in the House of Commons to change House of Commons rules and give Paterson a reprieve. The former minister then resigned as an MP after the prime minister signaled retirement.

As media scout for examples of Tory MPs in well-paying jobs outside Westminster, attention has focused on Sir Geoffrey Cox, former Attorney General, who has earned nearly £ 1million in legal work last year, including advising on the British Virgin Islands scandal.

Tory MPs fear that Johnson’s sloppy handling of the standards issue and his persistent refusal to apologize has created a hostile environment in which the media will now seek out stories about the conduct of MPs and their peers.

“There is now a media account of the sleaze,” said a Tory MP. “Journalists are already browsing the membership interest register. People are really mad at Boris.

The Scottish National Party has asked the Metropolitan Police to investigate a Sunday Times report that almost all Tory treasurers who donated at least £ 3million to the party have received peers.

Sir David Lidington, a former Tory cabinet minister who was an MP in the 1990s when Sir John Major’s government was crippled by a series of often unrelated stories, has said Johnson must act.

“The risk for the government is that if it does not cope with it, it could get out of hand,” he said.

Government insiders say there have been agonizing discussions about the extent to which ministers should apologize, rather than simply express regret, for last week’s unsuccessful attempt to create a Tory-led committee to rewrite the House of Commons rules on standards.

Cox, who earns £ 82,000 a year as an MP for Torridge and West Devon, took advantage of Covid rules that allowed him to vote in the Commons by proxy from the BVI, which faces an inquiry into his governance.

Johnson’s spokesperson issued a thinly veiled rebuke to Cox on Tuesday, saying: “The main job of MPs is and must be to serve their constituents and represent their interests in Parliament.

“They should be visible in their constituencies. If they don’t, they are not doing their job and will be rightly judged by their constituents. ”

Number 10 has expressed unhappiness with Geoffrey Cox’s level of outside income in addition to his £ 82,000 salary as a backbench MP © AFP via Getty Images



The Labor Party called for an investigation into Cox’s actions and asked if he was really “a Caribbean-based lawyer”. The case was first revealed by the Daily Mail.

Number 10 said the prime minister was not in favor of an “outright” ban on second jobs for MPs, noting that some parliamentarians hold public service positions such as doctors and nurses alongside their political activities.

Dominic Raab, justice secretary and deputy prime minister, insisted that Cox’s work in the BVI was “legitimate” provided it was properly declared. Cox has so far not commented on the matter.

Many Tory MPs are furious with the Prime Minister, whose authority over his parliamentary party stems mainly from being a proven winner of the elections.

Polls over the past few days have shown Conservative support to be between 1 and 3 percentage points.

Chris Curtis of polling firm Opinium noted that comparisons between the ‘sleazy’ allegations of recent days and those of the scorching days of the Major era are difficult, especially since the public was not showing any signs yet. government fatigue.

Curtis said that in the 1990s, Labor leader Tony Blair had established leads on Major on the economy and who would make the best prime minister. “None of these things are true at the moment,” he said.

A review of the Members’ Code of Conduct and how it works is currently being conducted by the Commons Standards Committee.

The committee is examining whether MPs should be allowed a second job, as well as a possible appeal mechanism for those accused of wrongdoing.

Chris Bryant, of the Labor Party, told MPs on Tuesday that his members had decided to appoint a “senior judicial figure” to advise on the reforms.

The government’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Committee on the Standards of Public Life, recommended in 2018 that MPs should “not undertake outside employment as parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant.”