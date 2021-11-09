Moral decline and corruption cause economic collapse, PM Imran says





Prime Minister Imran Khan, emphasizing on Tuesday the vital role of morality and corruption in the success and failure of nations, urged officials to exercise high moral standards in carrying out their duties for their own good and that of the country.

With a very good civil service, this country was on the way to becoming a great nation until the 1960s. But then, little by little, we moved on to other paths. When decline comes from morality, it also leads to economic decline, he noted.

The Prime Minister was addressing the award ceremony for the 44th Special Training Program of Pakistan Administrative Service.

He said that unlike corruption and corrupt practices in poor countries, where NROs (National Reconciliation Orders) have been given and deals have been made with thieves, rich countries are fulfilling the demands of justice by l moral authority and power.

The Prime Minister quoted the words of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) that the nations, which have not delivered justice, have been destroyed.

Likewise, he said, Hazrat Ali (RA) had stated that nations with the system of infidelity could survive but not those with the system of tyranny and injustice.

Prime Minister said this was due to corruption and embezzlement [of public money] that countries like Bangladesh were ahead of Pakistan. As the elite of the bureaucracy, you must perform your duties with dedication, he stressed.

When a prime minister and his ministers engage in corruption, it comes down to all levels, he noted.

The prime minister said corruption was a symptom of a nation’s decline in morality.

He referred to the verses of the Holy Quran that Allah Almighty will test human beings over and over again. You [qualifying civil servants] a future in front of you and it is up to you to opt for a [right or wrong] way, he noticed.

The Prime Minister said that an eminent person has always had dreams and ideals. The man who climbed Mount Everest first had the determination to achieve this goal, he said, and noted that if a person has the power of faith, nothing is impossible for him.

Imran Khan said he often asked young people to study the history of Islam, especially the 20-year period after the establishment of Riasat-e-Madina so that they would know how the Arabs under the leadership of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) gained respect and credibility, became a great nation and ruled the world.

The power of faith, like Allama Iqbal’s eagle, breaks the chains of fear, he noted.

The Prime Minister said that a man always has two choices in his life and that he has to make decisions every day. One is the path to glory and the other is the path to decline, he noted.

Imran Khan quoted famous Pakistani scholar Ashfaq Ahmad as saying that former Chinese President Chairman Mao Zedong in his introductory conversation with him (Ashfaq Ahmad) described Pakistan as a great country because of its faith.

Chairman Mao was impressed by a story from a Pakistani, told by the Chinese Ambassador, that he (a Pakistani, who used to play chess with the Chinese envoy in Karachi) did not taken water all day because of Roza (fasting) because due to their faith in Allah Almighty, the prime minister quoted Ashfaq Ahmad.

Chairman Mao estimated how strong the nation will have, which did not take water solely because of its faith, he added.

The Prime Minister said that the strength of faith should never be underestimated. A moral man is an army, he observed.

Imran Khan recalled his period of cricket and said that when he represented Pakistan in the World-XI, which beat the West Indies and Australia, the majority of the 11 winning players wanted the prize money distributed. between the 11 players instead of the World-11 team. which consisted of 17 cricketers.

However, he recalled that the insistence of cricketer Alan Knott, who was a staunch Christian, on dividing the bonus among the whole team embarrassed others and made them accept his rightful opinion.

Even if only one person is on the right track, it does have an impact, the prime minister said and added that seconding an honest SHO (Station House Officer) to a police station or SP (Superintendent of Police) in the area could fix things for an entire neighborhood.

The straight path is always difficult, but it is a path of respect, he noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/109355-moral-decline-corruption-cause-economic-downslide-pm-imran.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos