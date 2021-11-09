On January 6, panel subpoena 6 other Trump associates in investigation





WASHINGTON >> Expanding its investigation, the Congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol uprising has subpoenaed six other associates of former President Donald Trump who participated in his efforts to overturn his election defeat from 2020.

The House voted last month to despise longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon after refusing to comply with his subpoena from the panel investigating the origins of the violent attack. Trump himself is fighting the investigation in court.

Committee chairman, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, said in a statement today that the panel was demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who attended a “room. war ”before the siege and who otherwise strategized on how to stop Joe Biden’s certification of victory.

Thompson said the committee issued new subpoenas to Bill Stepien, director of Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign; Jason Miller, senior campaign advisor; Angela McCallum, National Campaign Executive Assistant; John Eastman, a lawyer who advised the former president; Michael Flynn, a former Trump national security adviser who spoke with Trump before the insurgency, and Bernard Kerik, who the committee said paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers before January 6 .

“In the days leading up to the January 6 attack, the former president’s closest allies and advisers waged a campaign of disinformation about the elections and planned ways to stop the Electoral College’s vote counting.” Thompson said. “The select committee needs to know all the details of their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and Congress, what ties they had to the rallies that turned into a riot and who paid for it all. “

Rioters who violently repelled police to enter Capitol Hill and interrupt the electoral count have repeated Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud, and the committee says the six people summoned to appear helped amplify the misinformation in the days leading up to the attack. Trump’s claims came as election officials and courts across the country verified Biden’s victory, and as his own attorney general said there was no significant evidence of fraud.

The panel is working with other advisers close to Trump to obtain testimony, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and administrative assistants Kashyap Patel and Dan Scavino. Bannon refused to comply with his subpoena.

The committee interviewed more than 150 people in government, social media and law enforcement, including former Trump aides who cooperated.

Trump’s own opposition has prompted some of his advisers, including Bannon, to say they cannot speak publicly about their roles. The former president claims he can assert executive privilege in a lawsuit aimed at preventing the government from releasing a slice of internal White House documents, including call logs, draft remarks, speeches and handwritten notes from personnel before and during the insurgency.

President Biden has so far waived executive privilege on nearly all documents requested by the committee, citing the need for the panel to investigate the violent attack.

In his subpoena to Eastman, Thompson sought to preemptively attack any attorney-client privilege Eastman might seek to cite to avoid testifying. The letter said Eastman had already “made numerous public comments regarding your legal advice, including your direct discussions with President Trump.”

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who aligned with Trump’s efforts to overturn the election as other department members pushed back, appeared for a deposition on Friday but refused to cooperate, presenting the committee with a letter saying he would not answer questions based on Trump’s claims of privilege, including in the pending court case, according to a person familiar with the closed-door meeting who was granted anonymity for discuss it.

Thompson later said he rejected the privilege claims and said Clark “had very little time” to reconsider and cooperate.

