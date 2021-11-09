Pakistani government and banned TTP group reach ceasefire agreement | New





The Pakistani government spokesman said the month-long ceasefire with an armed group could potentially be extended.

The Pakistani government and the Pakistan Taliban armed group (TTP) have agreed to a one-month ceasefire.

Government spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said the Taliban government in Afghanistan had helped facilitate the ceasefire between Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the banned group.

The Pakistani government and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Pakistan Taliban) have agreed on a comprehensive ceasefire, Chaudhry said in a statement Monday.

According to the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV), the minister said the talks focused on state sovereignty, national security, peace, social and economic stability in the affected regions.

In a statement, Pakistani Taliban spokesman Mohammad Khurasani confirmed that the ceasefire from November 9 will remain in effect until December 9, during which time the two sides will form a committee to continue talks. He said both sides will respect the ceasefire.

Peace talks between the government and the TTP began last month. Chaudry said the truce could be extended if talks continue to progress.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate organization from the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in August.

Authorities previously said peace talks were taking place with TTP leaders in Afghanistan, where they had been in hiding for several years. The Pakistani Taliban were formed by armed rebels in 2007 and since then thousands of people have been killed in dozens of attacks claimed by the group over the past 14 years.

Around one million people were displaced when Pakistan launched operations in the northwest in 2013 to eliminate TTP fighters. They returned home after 2017, after Pakistan claimed victory over the armed group.

Pakistani military offensives have driven the Pakistani Taliban from their stronghold in the tribal districts, but they are estimated to control some 4,000 to 5,000 fighters, many of whom are based across the border in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and the former West-backed government in Kabul regularly accuse each other of providing shelter to Taliban groups and allowing them to carry out cross-border attacks.

