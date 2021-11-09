At least 10 people missing in Turkey’s building collapse





A two-story building filled with buyers and diners collapsed in eastern Turkey on Tuesday, burying at least 10 people under heavy debris. The incident took place on a busy street in the town of Malatya as residents stocked shops on their way home from work. Witnesses and media said the building collapsed during planned renovations that damaged one of the walls separating two of the downstairs restaurants. “First I heard a creak, then the building collapsed. A cloud of dust appeared. It was like the day of judgment,” witness Turhan Cobanoglu told HaberTurk television. Photo: IHH Humanitarian Aid Group / Handout Ambulances transported 13 people to hospital as rescuers looked for signs of life under piles of debris spilling onto one of Malatya’s main thoroughfares. Regional Governor Aydin Barus said around 20 people were inside the building when it collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. More than six hours after the start of the rescue operations, around ten people were still trapped, Turkish media reported. Two of the 13 injured taken to hospital required intensive care while three were released from hospital after escaping with bumps and bruises, Barus said. Photo: IHH Humanitarian Aid Group / Handout CCTV footage of the collapse showed the building suddenly collapsing, throwing a huge cloud of dust. A car parked in front of the building sped past as passers-by rushed to help those trapped under the rubble. The chairman of the main opposition CHP party in Malatya, Enver Kiraz, said that on “the first floor of the building there was a chicken restaurant, a dried nuts vendor and a bakery”. “And on the second floor there was a cafe,” Kiraz told AFP by phone. “It’s a very busy street. As far as I know, some people were injured walking past the building.” Photo: humanitarian aid group IHH via AFP / Handout The cause of the collapse remained uncertain, but Barus pointed to the ongoing work on the building. The owner of the building and three people carrying out the work have been taken into custody, the Malatya prosecutor’s office announced on Tuesday evening. Barus urged local residents and journalists gathered at the scene to keep their distance to help rescuers spot signs of life. “Search and rescue teams need silence to be able to hear,” he said in televised comments. TV footage showed rescuers using excavators and their bare hands to clear heavy concrete slabs and wood mounds, under bright lights set up as night fell. Turkey has been rocked by a series of disasters, including a wave of forest fires and two flash floods, which have claimed around 100 lives this year. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came under heavy political pressure when it emerged in August that Turkey no longer had functioning firefighting planes. The deadly flash floods destroyed homes in mountain valleys and raised questions about why authorities approved building permits for areas prone to severe weather events. Erdogan’s director of communications Fahrettin Altun said state and regional authorities have fully mobilized in the latest search and rescue mission. “Our prayers and hearts are with our Malatya brothers and sisters,” Altun tweeted. Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader also called the local governor and mayor to receive a personal update on the rescue work.

