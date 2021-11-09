The New York Times plays its part on China

The New York Times ran one of the silliest news stories on Chinese history or, for that matter, anyone’s story ever written. Chris Buckley itemXi is rewriting his past to guide China’s future, which is misleading in more ways than one. He claims to be on the history of China, but the past in question concerns only the countries Communist Party.

Any serious journalist should understand that China’s past has already been rewritten by its government. It is something that all governments around the world do on a routine basis. In other words, presenting as disturbing news the idea that President Xi Jinping is doing something unusual (and dishonest) by rewriting the past only makes sense if you think your own government is not rewriting. its own story.

But this is not only one of the silliest articles on history to ever appear in a serious journal, it is also a deeply inept article on China, a subject that deserves everyone’s attention today. . In an era that increasingly resembles the Cold War of the 1950s, The Times seems to treat its reporters as hackers tasked with rewriting not only the meaning of history, but also the meaning of current observable events. Even the most mundane ritual of the Chinese government serves as a pretext to inspire fear, indignation or hatred rather than reflecting on the evolution of power.

In the original Cold War, the New York Times and the rest of the media focused exclusively on the Russian Soviet Union. Today, although The Times has always been committed to echoing CIA-inspired propaganda on Russia, China has become the primary target.

Buckley’s caption reads: A New Official Recap of Communist Party History Likely to Exalt Xi Jinping as a Peer of Mao and Deng, Strengthening His Claim to a New Phase of Power. Framed in this way, it seems Xis’ claim would amount to a serious distortion of history. Buckley suggests that Xi is a narcissistic Donald Trump-style upstart, or perhaps a Nero or a Caligula, a deeply flawed historical non-entity who intends to use the power associated with position to project the image. unjustified from a transformative leader.

The problem is that the most serious observers of China, including historians, whether they approve or disapprove of its policies, see Xi as a new phase of Chinese leadership, just like Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. This is also at a time in history when China has already become a dominant power, which was not the case for either Mao or Deng.

Buckley finds particularly reprehensible the assertion in an article by Xinhua, the official news agency, that Xi Jinping is undoubtedly the central figure controlling the mainstream of history.

Dictionary definition of daily devils today:

Tide of history:

A dead metaphor used by all rulers who want people to believe that an indescribably powerful force justifies all the decisions they make

Contextual note

Buckley is right to point out that this is pure propaganda rhetoric, especially when he claims that Xi has mastered the flow of history. We can say that only the moon controls the terrestrial tide, and even then it is not a question of control but of influence. The flow of history is still something else. But the reporters’ complaint does not focus on the predictable, standard rhetoric of propaganda. Instead, it serves as a pretext to develop its own propaganda. Buckley sees this as an illustration of Xis’ pride. Everything revolves around Xi, not China.

Buckley focuses his outrage in phrases like this: The resolution is likely to offer a comprehensive glimpse into modern China that will help justify Mr. Xi’s policies by giving them the gravity of historic fate. While the complaint that this is an attempt at justification is true, Buckley’s idea of ​​fate is alien to Chinese culture. It is a Western import that makes little sense to the Chinese. The United States is the nation that justified a genocidal campaign against the indigenous population in the name of manifest fate.

In traditional Chinese culture, the closest approximations to the Western notion of fate are Mingyun, that is, a right attributable to the circumstances, and yuanfen, that is to say, fate, luck conditioned by the past. The Chinese version of western divine law is the concept identified by Mencius as tian ming, or the mandate of heaven given to rulers and emperors.

None of these concepts correlate with the Western and more specifically American idea of ​​fate, a force that enables a nation or person to embody what is supposed to be the moral sense of history. Xis’ propaganda quotes mainstream history with a Marxian undertone of the triumph of the working class, but in the background is the central idea of ​​Chinese culture, of harmony rather than conquest. The tides move forward and backward, following the logic of yin and yang. Buckley’s idea of ​​the gravity of historical fate imposes a Western interpretation of a one-way movement on Chinese culture.

Buckley cites various Western experts to prove that Xi violates the true notion of history. He quotes former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who is uniquely qualified to comment because he speaks Chinese and has had lengthy meetings with Xi. Rudd rightly mentions Xis’s ideological framework that justifies ever greater levels of party intervention in politics, economics, and foreign policy. Putting words in Rudds’ mouth, Buckley eerily calls this authoritarian movement the conception of Mr. Xi’s story. No, this is Mr. Xi’s conception of power.

On the same topic, Le Mondes Beijing correspondent, Frederic Lemaitre, demonstrates what an informative rather than purely controversial article might look like. Instead of dwelling, as Buckley obsessively did, on the alleged betrayal of his artificial idea of ​​what history should be, Lemaître explores many facets regarding the current historical significance of the event. He notes that unlike two previous official party stories, this version is less about the past than the future.

The article then examines a long series of questions that put into perspective the context of this attempt to reframe the history of the Communist Parties. Lemaître focuses particularly on Xis’ maneuvers within the party and China’s rivalry with the United States. He doesn’t seem to find Xis’ illegitimate claim of historical significance.

Historical Note

Throughout his article, Chris Buckley speaks to the idea of ​​history as something he imagines to be a realm of pure, abstract truth rather than an inevitably flawed product of human narrative. If not written by allegedly independent Americans, China’s crime must have an official version of the story. Nothing like this could happen in the freest nation in the free world: the United States.

By creating a landmark resolution, Buckley writes, Mr. Xi is emulating his two most powerful and officially revered predecessors. Xi also emulates every US government throughout its history that has consistently insisted that slavery and genocide were only the inevitable but regrettable collateral damage of the desire to embody democratic ideals.

Buckley is concerned that Xis’ resolution will portray the party’s 100-year history as a story of heroic sacrifice and success, a drumbeat of preliminary articles in the party media indicates. Traumatic times like famine and purges will fall more into a blurred background that is recognized but not elaborated. The parallel with the treatment of genocide, slavery and racism that persisted in the United States long after the abolition of slavery is too obvious to dwell on. Didn’t Senator Tom Cotton call slavery a necessary evil in its attempt to prevent the teaching of the history of slavery from being elaborated in the Project 1619?

Buckley quotes an assistant professor at the American University who studied Mr. Xi and his father. He complains that Xi is someone who sees the competing narratives of history to be dangerous. Buckley apparently thinks that nothing like this could ever to arrive in the United States, a country where 27 states have introduced bills or taken other action that would restrict the teaching of critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism.

The United States has always had a problem with history. Compared to Europe, a nation created only two and a half centuries ago simply didn’t have enough history. At the same time, she has had too many, with her continuing tendency to violence and civil strife. This may help explain Buckley’s confusion.

*[In the age of Oscar Wilde and Mark Twain, another American wit, the journalist Ambrose Bierce, produced a series of satirical definitions of commonly used terms, throwing light on their hidden meanings in real discourse. Bierce eventually collected and published them as a book, The Devils Dictionary, in 1911. We have shamelessly appropriated his title in the interest of continuing his wholesome pedagogical effort to enlighten generations of readers of the news. Read more of The Daily Devils Dictionary on Fair Observer.]

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.