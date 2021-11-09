January 6 Chamber subpoena 10 former White House collaborators





WASHINGTON (AP) House investigators issued subpoenas to 10 other former public servants who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, in an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his Partisans violently stormed the US Capitol in January. 6 in order to undo his defeat.

The subpoenas, including requests for documents and testimony from senior adviser Stephen Miller and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, bring the House panel investigating the insurgency even closer to the inner circle of Trump and Trump himself. They come a day after the committee subpoenaed six other associates of the former president who spread lies about widespread election fraud and strategized to thwart President Joe Bidens’ victory.

The select committee wants to know all the details of what happened at the White House on Jan.6 and the days before, said Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, Democratic chair of the panel. We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and whether they were in contact with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election. ‘election.

It is not yet clear whether the panel will subpoena Trump, although committee leaders have said they haven’t ruled anything out. The panel cited several other former Trump advisers last month, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and his longtime ally Steve Bannon. The House voted to despise Bannon after he said he would not comply.

The panel said it wanted to investigate not only the attack itself, but also its origins, namely the lies Trump spread about massive voter fraud, even though all 50 states certified the election and that the country’s courts have dismissed his claims.

The committee said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas for Miller, who the panel said was involved in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud and McEnany, who lawmakers said was sometimes present. with Trump as he watched the insurgency and spoke at a rally that Morning.

The panel is also asking for documents and testimony from Keith Kellogg, former Vice President Mike Pences national security adviser, writing in the summons that he wants to hear from him because you were with President Trump as the attack took place. Jan. 6 against the Capitol was taking place and you have direct information about the statements of former presidents and the reactions to the insurgency on the Capitol. He also states that according to multiple accounts, Kellogg urged Trump to send out a tweet aimed at helping crowd control.

Other former Trump aides subpoenaed include Personal Assistant Nicholas Luna, Special Assistant Molly Michael, Assistant Assistant Ben Williamson, Deputy Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell, Chief of Staff John McEntee, Assistant special Cassidy Hutchinson and Justice Department official Kenneth Klukowski.

The committee said Klukowski had contacted Jeffrey Clark, a senior Justice Department official, about a letter Clark sent to election officials in Georgia urging them to delay certification of voting results in that state by due to suspected fraud.

The letter also stated that Clark and Klukowski had spoken ahead of a January 3 meeting at the White House where Trump was considering replacing Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Clark.

The committee also subpoenaed Clark, who appeared for testimony last week and declined to testify.

