The Boris Johnson Loyalty Problem: He Betrays Everyone in the End | Rafael Behr
There is something almost sadistic about the way Boris Johnson sends ministers to be tormented on television to defend the indefensible. There’s nothing new about politicians squirming in interviews, and prime ministers always flip-flopped, humiliating MPs who reluctantly supported abandoned policy. But with Johnson, the practice is so common it feels like a system. He tests the limits of immodesty, using the dignity of his cabinet as a probe.
Last week, a parade of Secretaries of State apologized for Downing Street, sleazy allowances and fools themselves at the same time. Some really believe in miserable stupidity, others stoop in the hope of future favor. But Johnson expects loyalty like a wayward emperor demands homage. It must be returned without conditions or comradeship. If it is appropriate for the Prime Minister to let go of his most loyal servants, he will do so in a flash.
The case of Robert Buckland, who left the cabinet in September, is instructive. Bucklands’ appointment as justice secretary follows his approval of Johnson’s 2019 leadership bid, which surprised many colleagues. He had been a staunch supporter and standard-bearer of pro-European conservatism even before Brexit was a word. But he was convinced that Johnson’s intimacy with ultras Eurosceptics was a sham tactic, and that the liberal and moderate vintage of London City Hall was the real one.
Buckland nodded when Johnson illegally prorogued Parliament and again when he threatened to break international law to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. He did not express his dissent when the government put aside its statutory obligations for international aid spending, nor when it was found to have acted illegally by failing to publish government contracts during the pandemic. . It was Bucklands’ job to go on TV and explain, with a lawyer’s credentials and a queasy smile, that it didn’t really matter if the government broke the law.
When Matt Hancock ignored social distancing rules for an extramarital affair and questions were asked about the Prime Minister’s judgment in refusing to quickly sack the Health Secretary, loyal Lt. Buckland was on hand with a defense. The public is not interested in this issue because it has no bearing on public interests, he said. The fury had been stoked by embittered enemies who resented Johnson’s strange ability to keep his finger on the pulse of the nation.
It was a revealing comment because he used popularity as a measure of ethics. He made explicit a recalibration of conservative values to define as virtue whatever Johnson could get away with.
Bondage did not spare Buckland’s bag. Does anyone at King Boris’ court think he would be better treated? If so, they should scroll further back through Johnson’s record of personal and professional relationships and count how many ended in betrayal.
When Theresa May resigned, many Tory MPs believed Johnson’s indiscipline and lack of a moral compass made him unfit to be prime minister. They weighed that scruples against his spellbinding campaign prowess and the lack of better ideas.
The bet is won. But it offends the self-esteem of conservatives to admit that the party has taken a mercenary over a charismatic scoundrel. Thus, a respectable plan was adapted to the direction. Johnsonism is being developed as a new chapter in the conservative creed: joining an activist state with the aim of improving and ending liberal fundamentalism. Downing Street is credited with mapping out a new constituency, capturing Labor ground on public investment while maintaining a conservative line in culture wars, realigning once in a generation the fall of the Red Wall.
Johnson did not discover this strategy. He inherited it from May, who failed to do so in 2017. (She made vital inroads in ridings that then fell in 2019, but doesn’t get any credit because of all the seats she has. ‘she lost elsewhere.) A question that hangs over Tory now. MPs are how much of their parliamentary supremacy is a function of the leader’s personality and, by extension, what would remain if his or her personal mark were shattered.
The Conservatives’ contribution in 2019 was notably lower bid last week when Downing Street wanted to tie the system of control of parliamentary standards. This could indicate a better adaptation to the ambience of the newly acquired seats. There’s a stripe in the mesh of wealthy conservatives, sleazy favors, and a rule-bending that could penetrate Johnsons Teflon coating.
The safe bet so far has been that nothing sticks to him for long, and there is not yet sufficient evidence of his short luck. But there’s also no reason to expect Johnson’s partnership with his party to follow a different course than all of his other relationships. The precedent is the estrangement caused by his egoism, his cowardice and his duplicity.
So far, the Boris product line and the Conservative Party have functioned as a successful joint venture. But it would be a mistake to consider them as one company. Over time, as MPs and ministers are expected to do more for the leader and get less in return, they will notice something stray in the arrangement; how much the thin and fragile conservative identity has become in the shadow of the rulers. When the day comes when Johnson’s finger slips off the pulse of the nation, it will be interesting to see what remains of the party playing all on the magic of its touch.
