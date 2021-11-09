Jokowi inaugurates fire monument Spirit of Free Indonesia never dies

President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, inaugurated the Fire Monument of the Spirit of Free Indonesia that Never Dies at State Defense Ground, Ministry of Defense, Jakarta on Tuesday 9/11. The monument is in front of the statue of Bung Karno.

Jokowi said the existence of this monument will remind all Indonesians to continue to ignite the spirit of Pancasila, to maintain unity and integrity, to maintain national harmony and the spirit of innovation.

“Bung Karno once said: inherit fire, not ashes. Inherit the Burning Spirit, ”Jokowi said in his opening address in Jakarta on Tuesday 9/11.

According to Jokowi, Bung Karno also recalled the spirit of fighting for independence, achieving independence and building an advanced Indonesia.

The president said the nation must today show the world that Indonesia is important to the world.

Indonesia can do a lot for the good of the world and deserves to be one of the leaders in global dynamics.

As for the key to this, it is the spirit of the nation’s struggle which cannot be quenched.

“This monument is a reminder of our passion, of the spirit of continuing the struggle of the founding fathers,” said the former governor of DKI Jakarta.

In addition to the fire monument, a statue of President Soekarno was also built to honor Bung Karno’s services as the pioneer of independence for the Republic of Indonesia.

In his report, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto explained that the statue depicts Bung Karno on horseback during an inspection of troops at the Armed Forces Day commemoration ceremony on October 5, 1946, in Yogyakarta.

Meanwhile, the fire monument is a symbol of the nation’s spirit, hope, courage and passion to love the country.

“Willing to sacrifice himself for the maintenance of the sovereignty of the NKRI, as well as the spirit of continuing to build the nation and the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia and Bung Karno’s daughter, Megawati Soekarnoputri, was in attendance virtually.

Also present were Bung Karno’s sons Guntur Soekarnoputra and Guruh Soekarnoputra, Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, and Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno.

The construction of the statue of Soekarno at the Ministry of Defense further expands the monument which records the traces of the struggle of the father of the publisher of the Republic of Indonesia.

Not only in Indonesia, Soekarno during his life had a profound impact on a number of countries, so that some of them immortalized his name as an honor.

One of them is Turkey which gave the name of the street to its capital, Ankara, with the name “Soekarno”.

In Egypt there is also a road sign with the name “Ahmed Sokarno St”. Morocco named one of the streets in Rabat “Rue Soukarno”.

In Pakistan, the name of Soekarno is inscribed in two parks, namely Soekarno Chowk and Soekarno Bazar.

Algeria has also built a special monument “Soekarno” in the city of Algiers which was inaugurated by Puan Maharani in July of last year.

