After winning the Padma Shri Prize, Adnan Sami makes a pledge to Prime Minister Modi; this is what it is





Singer-songwriter Adnan Sami, who received the Padma Shri Prize on November 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The singer received the honor of President Ram Nath Kovind in the presence of other dignitaries. After the ceremony, the actor, who had the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Modi, made a revelation about the promise he made to the politician. Adnan took to Twitter and posted a photo with PM Modi where the two can be seen engaging in a heated conversation. In the photo, Adnan can be seen wearing a black sherwani with the Padma Shri brooch pinned to his sherwani. A lovely moment with Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji after the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he tweeted alongside the photo. Besides Adnan Sami, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and others also received the entertainment industry award, among many others. Here is the promise Adnan Sami made to Prime Minister Modi after Padma Shri’s victory Earlier, during his interaction with Republic editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the singer shed light on his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the promise he made to her. Speaking about his conversation with Prime Minister Modi, he had a big smile on his face as he said – “He (PM Modi) was the most affectionate and loving. The first thing he asked was, ‘Where is your daughter?’ I told him Madina is too young to come because she is 4 years old and he said to me: ‘No you underestimate the 4 years old, these days they understand everything, you should have brought her here.’ I said okay if there is a next time I definitely will. “ During the aforementioned conversation, Adnan Sami was grateful that Prime Minister Modi inquired about his 4-year-old daughter and he promised to bring her with him for any other events he would be invited to in the future. The singer, who is often seen sharing original photos of his daughter, previously shared a snap where he showed how his daughter got creative while also sharing her desire for horseback riding. The little one was seen sitting excitedly on her horse, which was a set of pillows arranged on chairs placed opposite each other, and a horse silhouette on top of her bicycle, which she was riding using a rope. The singer also dedicated his hit song earlierTera Chehrato his daughter and wife Roya in a sung reality TV show. Learn more about Adnan Sami Adnan Sami has won numerous international awards, including the Nigar Award,[85]the Bolan Academy Award and the Graduate Award. He received a special award from UNICEF for the song he wrote for famine-stricken Ethiopia as a teenager and a United Nations Peace Medal for a song he wrote and interpreted for Africa. In 2007, Sami received a special award from the British Parliament (House of Commons) for his “outstanding contribution to sub-continental music”. IMAGE: Twitter / AdnaSamiLive

