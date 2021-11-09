Cruz’s best assistant says Trump will be the 24 candidate if he runs





GOP Agent Jeff Roe helped Glenn Youngkin become governor-elect of Virginia. Roe thinks the GOP has a good chance of taking over the White House in 2024. He thinks Republicans will flock to the race if Trump doesn’t show up.

“If Trump runs, Trump will be the candidate,” said Jeff Roe, a GOP veteran who was one of the top strategists in Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign in Virginia.

But if Trump steps down, Roe believes Republicans from all political backgrounds will consider jumping into the race, he said. Roe is able to find out. Former director of the 2016 presidential campaign Ted Cruz now heads Axiom Strategies, a consulting firm that represents GOP candidates across the country.

“My God, if Biden runs for re-election,” Roe expects a lot of his clients to think about running, he said.

“We have 14 senators, we have elected 12 governors, and 107 members of Congress are clients,” Roe told Insider. “I think it will be wide open in ’24 wide, wide open.”

He expects GOP 2024 hopes to fall into three buckets.

“Who is going to carry the Trump flag if he is not leading the Trump agenda, who is the most conservative who may not be the same person and who is the most eligible?” he said. There is “no way” for a Republican opposed to Trump, he added.

He also expects competitive ground on the Democratic side if Biden does not show up.

“I think it’s probably open on the Democratic side and the Republican side, because I don’t think Kamala has a lock on it at all. I think she would actually find herself in a very bad situation,” a- he declared. added.

Roe thought Harris “was pretty talented at first,” he said, but “she just wasn’t a good candidate and wasn’t a very good vice president in my opinion.”

But Roe said he’s not worried about Democratic competition in 2024.

“A general election in the United States is a tough race, but it’s still a center-right country,” he added. “I think it’s a highly winnable race.”

Jeff Roe, left, was a strategist in Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia gubernatorial race. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Youngkin 2024?

Immediately after Youngkin’s upset victory last week, political pundits began to argue over whether Virginia’s governor-elect was on a fast track to the White House.

But Roe said he never spoke with Youngkin about a White House candidacy.

“I think the best way to get another job is to do a great job with the job you have. And so I think that’s what he’s going to focus on,” Roe said. “He’s 54, so he has a lot of years and a lot of gas in the tank, so he can do whatever he wants.”

