Cementing Xis’ candidacy for a 3rd term: what to expect from the PCB plenum





The Chinese Communist Party is in the middle of a four-day plenum, November 8-11. The plenum is the most important event on the Chinese political calendar, a meeting of all members of the Party’s Central Committee. As general secretary of the party, President Xi Jinping leads plenum, in the presence of the 370 members of the central committee.

Each Central Committee, whose composition is approved by the CPC National Congress at the time of its quinquennial election, holds seven plenums in its quinquennial cycle. Each plenum has a theme, the first two are usually about party organization, the third and fourth are about governance, the fifth is about the next five-year plan, the sixth revolves around ideological issues and sets the stage for a change in leadership. , and the seventh concerns the next National Congress. The current Central Committee is the 19th CPC and this is its sixth plenum. It was at the Sixth Plenum of the 18th Committee in 2016 that Xi was declared leader of the CCP, a term that has only been used for three other Chinese leaders: Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, and Jiang Zemin. The following year, Xi was re-elected for a second term. The plenum is a closed-door event. A press release is published at the end of each plenum informing about the debates and resolutions. What to expect from this plenum? Xi is expected to unveil a landmark resolution titled CPC Central Committee Resolution on Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Century of Party Struggle. The significance of this resolution is that there have only been two other historic resolutions, one by Mao Zedong in 1945 (Solving certain issues in the history of our party), and the second by Deng Xiaoping in 1981 (Resolution of some issues in the History of our party since the founding of the People’s Republic of China). Xis arrives on the occasion of the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Maos’ resolve demystified his rivals in the CCP and cemented his position as the supreme leader of the party. Dengs was an acknowledgment of Maos’ failures, including the Cultural Revolution and the Great Leap Forward. It paved the way for economic reforms, or the opening up of the economy to Chinese capitalism. Xi’s commentary on the CCP’s 100-year history should be less critical of the mistakes of the party or the individuals within it, as he has not faced any serious threat to its leadership. He is also not expected to dwell on controversial events such as the 1989 youth protests in Tiananmen Square. It should draw a line of continuity from Mao to Xi and his move away from Western-style capitalism in favor of common prosperity towards building China as a modern socialist power. Why is the plenum important for Xi? By placing himself in the same league as Mao and Deng with a historic resolution, Xi is also expected to cement his candidacy for a third term next year. Announcing the Sixth Plenum in August this year, the CPC Politburo said a historic resolution was needed to build a modern socialist country and promote socialism with Chinese characteristics. And for supporting Secretary General Xi Jinping’s central position in the CPC Central Committee and throughout the party, as well as the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership. The stage for maintaining the Xis was already planted in 2018, when the National Congress voted to amend the Chinese constitution to remove the two-term limit for the presidency. Bulletin | Click for the best explanations of the day to your inbox The 2018 Congress also enshrined Xi Jinping’s Thought on Chinese-Style Socialism for a New Era into the Constitution, a set of policies derived from Xis’ speeches. It is now enshrined in the Constitution alongside Marxism-Leninism, the thought of Mao Zedong, the theory of Deng Xiaoping and the theory of three representations, as guiding principles of China. Xi Jinping’s thought is studied in schools and universities.

