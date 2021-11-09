Boris Johnson will rush to the COP26 summit tomorrow to advance climate negotiations





Boris Johnson will return to Glasgow tomorrow in a final attempt at progress at the COP26 climate summit. The prime minister is expected to return to the summit on Wednesday to kick off negotiations amid grim warnings about progress in efforts to end the climate crisis. A spokesperson for No 10 said: “The prime minister will meet with negotiators, to take stock of the progress of the talks and encourage ambitious action in the final days of negotiations.” Mr Johnson attended the first two days of the COP26 summit in early November, but returned to London, leaving negotiators to try to get things done. He has been criticized for returning from Glasgow on a charter plane to attend a dinner at a members’ club in London – after lecturing world leaders on cutting emissions.















It comes as COP26 President Alok Sharma has warned that there is still a “mountain to climb” to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Days before the summit is over, the commitment to keep global warming below dangerous levels appears to be in jeopardy. Mr Sharma told reporters that the first draft of the so-called coverage decision, which summarizes the commitments of more than 190 countries attending the summit, will be released shortly. “We are making progress at COP26 but we still have a mountain to climb in the coming days,” he said. Britain’s top scientist, Sir Patrick Vallance, said the target of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees was non-negotiable, but admitted it would be elusive. He said: “It’s crucial that 1.5C is kept alive. I don’t think it’s a negotiable thing. It has to happen.” The chief science adviser, who previously warned people will have to change their ways to tackle climate change, warned of the need to make behavior change an easy choice. “Behavior change is part of it, and part of it depends on what we do as individuals and part of what needs to happen to make it easier for us,” he said. “We cannot assume that it will be a dramatic personal behavior change that will be the solution to this problem unless we do something to make it easier so that the green choice is in fact the easy choice.” The latest national action plans of countries to reduce emissions in this decade still leave the world globally far from the 1.5C target. So negotiators are trying to beat a Glasgow “hedging decision” outlining how countries will close the gap between emission reduction plans in this decade and what is needed to avoid temperature rises of more than 1.5 ° C, but how ambitious it will be remains to be decided.

