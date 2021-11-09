Pakistan achieves ceasefire with resurgent Taliban militants





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan A ceasefire between Pakistan and the Pakistani Taliban came into effect on Tuesday, weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his government was in talks with militant groups willing to lay down their arms in exchange of an amnesty.

Pakistani authorities say the month-long deal could be extended if negotiations with the Pakistani Taliban, a banned militant group responsible for some of the country’s worst terrorist attacks, progress further.

The ceasefire with the group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, appears to be the most important step towards peace in the country since 2014, when negotiations with the insurgents collapsed and the Pakistani army has launched an operation to extract parts. north-west out of their control.

The deal was announced Monday by Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Confirming the ceasefire, Pakistani Taliban spokesman Muhammad Khurasani said in a statement that it would remain in effect until December 8.

Khurasani said the two sides had formed committees for the talks. Pakistani officials have not publicly disclosed the details of these negotiations, but in the past, the Pakistani Taliban have made the release of prisoners a prerequisite.

Khurasani also claimed that the Afghan Taliban were playing the role of mediator in talks between the Pakistani government and local militant groups, although a senior Afghan official, Zabihullah Mujahid, denied it.

There has been no involvement of officials from the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, and we have not been invited to participate in negotiations at an official level, Mujahid said. Therefore, I can tell you that we were not involved in such talks and that we are not aware of them. There may be mediation at the local level, but I do not confirm our involvement at the official level.

The Pakistani Taliban and the Afghan Taliban are separate entities, although they derive their strength from some of the same ideological and religious moorings. As the Pakistani military battles the Pakistani Taliban, it has long been accused of feeding the Afghan Taliban.

While the Pakistani military has made substantial gains in successive military offensives against the group and other militants, some Pakistani Taliban commanders have been able to find refuge in neighboring Afghanistan, officials said. Their presence there has been a source of friction between Pakistan and previous US-backed Afghan governments, which have accused Pakistan of fueling the Afghan Taliban insurgency and sheltering its leaders for years.

Since 2007, the Pakistani Taliban have been responsible for a series of devastating terrorist attacks, including an attack on a school in Peshawar that left 145 people dead in 2014, and an attack in 2009 on the Pakistani army headquarters. They also attempted to kill Malala Yousafzai, the world-renowned women’s education activist who recovered from severe gunshot wounds to her head and neck to win the Nobel Peace Prize. The Pakistani Taliban have also claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Chinese presence in the country.

Despite the failure of past peace talks, Pakistani officials say they are optimistic about the new round of negotiations, which began after the Afghan Taliban came to power in August.

Prime Minister Khan has long said he prefers negotiations to military action. He openly criticized the US invasion of Afghanistan and opposed Pakistani military campaigns against local Taliban groups in the rugged northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan.

Opponents accused Khan of being a sympathizer of the activists, and news that negotiations were underway with them renewed this criticism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, questioned the decision of Khan’s government to engage with activists without consulting parliament. A policy approved by parliament will be a better policy, he said after attending a parliamentary meeting on national security on Monday.

Mr. Chaudhry, the Minister of Information, speaking at a televised press briefing on Tuesday, said the fighting must end. He said some of the activists wanted to avoid violence and be part of the national fold.

The state of Pakistan wants to give its citizens a chance if all, some of them or a fraction of them want to come back and show their allegiance to the Constitution of Pakistan, Chaudhry said.

