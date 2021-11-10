Secretly, Kaesang GK Terrific takes control of 8% of shares of shrimp issuer PMMP





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The shrimp processing company PT Panca Mitra Multiperdana Tbk (PMMP) announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement and a share purchase agreement with PT Harapan Bangsa Kita aka GK Hebat, a company engaged in acceleration of food and beverage processing activity. GK Hebat is a holding company based in Generali Tower, South Jakarta, which oversees a number of companies including Sang Pisang, Yang Ayam, Ternakopi, Ready Mas, Let’s Toast and Enigma Camp. The company was formed by Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), with his partner, Anthony Pradiptya, the son of the former head of the Sinarmas group Gandi Sulistiyanto, who is now the Ambassador of Indonesia. in South Korea. Anthony is also a minority shareholder of PT Bank Aladin Syariah Tbk (BANK) or formerly Bank Net Syariah Indonesia, through the vehicle PT Alphaplus Adhigana Asia, as disclosed in Bank Net’s share offering prospectus, February 2021. Panca Mitra Multiperdana Chairman and CEO Martinus Soesilo said the two companies have agreed to work together to explore a number of product-related business opportunities and provide support for digital adaptation and improvement. digital literacy in all business processes of the company. “We welcome this strategic collaboration to increase the Company’s local market penetration, particularly in the MSME sector,” Martinus said in a press release Tuesday (9/11/2021). “In addition, PMMP and GK Hebat will also jointly form a digitization team, supported by one of GK Hebat’s business lines, namely GK Plug and Play, which will focus on identifying the business and operational processes of the company and on the production of digital innovations that can be implemented. . with the aim of improving the performance of the company, ”he further explained. He explained that the company is currently focusing on local penetration as part of its business strategy to improve its performance in the coming years. Over the next 5 years, the company is targeting operating revenue growth in our domestic segment at a CAGR of 50-70%. The cooperation between the two companies was marked by the entry of GK Hebat as a shareholder of the company. The entry of strategic investors took place yesterday, Monday (8/11/2021) on the trading market. The transactions carried out concerned 188,240,000 shares or 8% of the total issued and fully paid shares of the company at a price of Rp 490 / share. The value of the transaction reached Rp 92.24 billion. These shares are traded by local investors through the broker PT Trimegah Sekuritas IndonesiaTbk (LG) acting as a temporary seller as a buyer through the broker PT Aldiracita Sekuritas Indonesia (PP). Referring to the disclosure of information submitted by the company this morning, the published shares belong to PT Tiga Makin Jaya (TMJ), who is the majority shareholder of the company. TMJ owns 1.2 billion shares, or 51%. After this transaction, the remaining ownership of the company is 1.01 billion shares, or 43%. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)





