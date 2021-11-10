The question is not when Trump will start campaigning. This is if hell stops.





(NBC) – With each passing day, former President Donald Trump looks more and more like he is running to reclaim the Oval Office in 2024.

The real question is not so much when hell will start campaigning, but if it will end.

Trump has held rallies in key states, including an October rally in Iowa, the site of the first presidential nomination contest, where he told voters we were going to take America back.

He supports federal and state election candidates at times in primaries and claims merit when they succeed, as he did last week after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and newly elected Representative Mike Carey, R-Ohio , have won races.

Trump continues to flood inboxes with near-daily fundraising calls for his political action committee, Save America, which had a veritable $ 90 million in domestic politics when it was last disclosed to the Commission election in June. And he continues to seek to discredit GOP officials who could stand in the way of a third presidential bid, calling them Republicans in name only and worse.

Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and the Democrats a victory on the non-infrastructure bill, Trump said in a statement after the House sent an infrastructure measure of 1 , $ 2 trillion at President Joe Bidens’ office on Friday. All Republicans who voted for Democratic longevity should be ashamed of themselves.

There is no doubt that the former president retains his grip on the Republican electoral base and, with it, the ability to influence most of the candidates and elected officials of the parties. What remains in doubt is what exactly Trump wants to do with this power. But he’s sending strong signals that he’s planning to show up.

I certainly think about it and I can see it, Trump told Fox News in an interview published Monday. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably announce it after the mid-terms.

Republican strategists see a potential candidate who maintains himself in the political arena in a way that will benefit him, whether he chooses to run or not.

I would describe what Trump is doing right now as not running for president, said Chris Wilson, a longtime Republican strategist and pollster who worked on Texas Senator Ted Cruzs’ 2016 presidential campaign. fact could turn into a 2024 campaign fairly easily, but it also keeps him in the public eye and with a solid base of political power if he decides to take the kingsmaker role in the primary and do something else in the primary. square.

Indeed, he does all the gestures of a presidential candidate and with far more ability to grab national attention than any other potential GOP 2024 hopeful. Next to Trump, the rest of the field looks downright tiny: l Former Vice President Mike Pence, Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Sens. Cruz, Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., And others.

His universal name recognition, deep support within the GOP, and ability to raise funds mean Trump can afford to wait for a formal decision, according to John J. Pitney, professor of political science at Claremont McKenna College outside of Canada. Los Angeles.

If he wants the GOP nomination, it’s up to him to ask, Pitney said. Trump is in a unique position, which allows him to settle for just making money, fighting legal battles, and getting the occasional dose of public applause at the moment.

In late May, longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller told NBC News there was a good chance Trump would show up if he thinks he’s in a good position to win. Several veteran Trump advisers, including Miller, did not respond to requests for comment on the story.

Democrats pay close attention to Trump’s positioning.

The Trump threat should not be underestimated, said Chris Kofinis, a Democratic strategist who has worked on several presidential campaigns. The degree of threat depends on whether voters continue to think Democrats are speaking beyond their concerns.

As proof of this problem for Democrats, Kofinis pointed to Youngkins’ victory in Virginia and the very slim re-election of Democratic Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, in a state that generally favors Democrats by wide margins.

You don’t have to look beyond New Jersey and Virginia to realize how off base we are right now, he said.

Although White House officials are hoping Biden gets a rebound from the enactment of his infrastructure bill and possibly a social spending bill, his approval ratings are under water since August, according to the Real Clear Politics average of national surveys. They stand at 42.7%, with his disapproval at 51.3%.

Many Republicans see Youngkin as a model tightrope artist. They watched him feed the Trump base with appeals on cultural issues while reassuring independent voters by keeping a distance from Trump himself. Yet this construct highlights the indispensable nature of Trump-minded voters for the GOP. Youngkin recorded a huge turnout in the same rural communities that helped Trumps 2016 win and kept him close to the constituency in his failed 2020 reelection bid. These voters are still energized and many of them await Trump’s return to the polls.

If he officially presents himself in 2024, he will not have to launch a campaign. It’s already started.

