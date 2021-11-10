Forest compensation company for the defense of carbon emissions compensation





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Greenpeace Indonesiamentions the carbon offset program in Presidential Regulation no. 98 of 2021 on the economic value of carbon signed by Joko Widodosome time ago could not prevent the current climate crisis. Greenpeace Indonesia forestry activist Iqbal Damanik said carbon offsets could actually be used by companies as a justification for clearing forests or making land concessions. One aspect of the triggers of climate change. “Carbon offsets are not the solution to preventing the current climate crisis. Carbon offsets are just a mechanism for polluters to legitimize their pollution using existing forests,” Damanik said in a zoombinar on Tuesday (9 / 11). Carbon offsetting itself is the trading of emissions. For example, emissions produced in one location can be traded for emission reductions elsewhere. This scheme is one of the options allowed in carbon trading (carbon trading). Reflecting on other countries, said Iqbal, this pattern can still be “deceived”. Countries or companies, Iqbal said, can buy emission allowances from other countries or companies that are still weak to transfer there. Iqbal believed that with this “trick” they can still be recognized as reaching the emission reduction target. “If we look at the Indonesian context, then carbon offsetting or this carbon mechanism gives companies polluter rights,” he said. “It’s like you often cut trees in Sumatra but also plant trees in Jakarta. Yes, it’s the same as lying,” he added. We know that President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Regulation no. 98 of 2021 on the economic value of carbon some time ago. The presidential regulations also regulate the carbon market or carbon trading. In the presidential decree, it is explained that there are several carbon trading mechanisms that are regulated. First, namely trade between two trading actors through a cap and trade system, offsetting of emissions through a carbon offset system and payments based on results. Second, carbon taxes, as well as a combination of existing regimes. The director general of climate change control at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Laksmi Dewanthi, said carbon pricing could be an incentive to achieve the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to control climate change. “Carbon pricing should support other instruments that are also implemented, such as forest fire control, prevention of deforestation and degradation, or technological transition to achieve new and renewable energies”, he said in a written statement on Wednesday (3/11). (yul / DAL)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20211109131643-20-718613/greenpeace-kritik-jokowi-carbon-offset-bela-korporasi-babat-hutan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos