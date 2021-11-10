Reject Donald Trump’s efforts to steal the election





Congresswoman Liz Cheney recently appeared on Fox News to discuss a myriad of issues, including how she thinks Republicans can move forward in a post-Trump America.

When host Chris Wallace asked Cheney how she balances being both patriotic and partisan, Cheney said it’s important to focus on substance.

“I think it has a lot to do with … recognizing that there are places where we’re going to differ and that we should, you know, be engaged in fierce debates about those principles and the differences in substance and policy. , but at the end of the day, we’re all Americans, ”Cheney replied. “We must remember that we are able to have these debates, discussions and differences of opinion because we have a firm and solid basis in our Constitution. Our commitment to the Constitution must go above partisanship. . “

Many Republicans, as well as TV hosts like Tucker Carlson, apparently don’t believe this, as evidenced by their theory that the Jan. 6 assault on Capitol Hill was “insider work” or a “false flag” .

“It’s the same sort of thing you hear from people who say 9/11 is an inside job, for example,” Cheney said. “It’s not American to spread these kinds of lies, and they are lies. We have an obligation that goes beyond partisanship and an obligation that we, Democrats and Republicans together, share to make sure we understand. every bit of the facts about what happened that day and to make sure that the people who did it are held accountable Calling it a false flag operation to spread these kinds of lies is really dangerous. “

Cheney also said that in some cases partisanship must bow to real patriotism.

“Ultimately, the success of this country and the future and security of our constitutional foundation requires that there be a recognition that there is sometimes when you have to say, you know, partisanship has to be put on. side, “Cheney proposed,” And I think we have to have two strong parties in this country, and I think the only way the Republican Party can move forward in force is to reject the lie, to reject what happened in Jan.6th, if we reject President Trump’s efforts, frankly, to steal the election, and if we tell voters the truth, and if we present ourselves to voters on the base I firmly believe in conservative principles and ideals, and I think these are the ones that are good for the nation, but to win, to win elections, we have to remember that the most conservative of conservative ideals is to ’embrace the Constitution and the rule of law. And so, I think that at the end of the day it is much more important than party politics.

You can watch the video of this interview below:

