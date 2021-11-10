Hospital faces backlash after defending Boris Johnson without a mask





An NHS Trust has come under heavy criticism for defending Prime Minister Boris Johnson after being pictured not wearing a mask in his hospital. Boris Johnson came under heavy fire on Monday after he was pictured walking around Hexham General Hospital in Northumbria. The NHS trust he visited is now facing a backlash after defending the Prime Minister’s actions on social media. The Northumbria Healthcare Foundation Trust said in a tweet on Monday: Rest assured that infection prevention and control remains a top priority for our trust. Prime Minister Boris Johnson followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in every clinical area he visited. However, the trust’s official visitation policy, posted on its website, states that the public should wear a face covering when entering the hospital until you leave. He adds: You should make sure you wear your face covering or mask throughout your visit and you should not remove your face covering / mask or kiss your loved one. The guidelines do not say that non-clinical areas of the hospital are exempt. Northumbria Healthcare’s defense of the Prime Minister, despite its own policies, has sparked criticism from doctors, those working in the NHS and the public on social media. An NHS director said it would have been better to say nothing than to lie and try to excuse the inexcusable. In another response, an NHS doctor responded confidently that it was incredibly disappointing that you hadn’t asked the Prime Minister to wear a mask in all areas of the hospital. Another clinician said the response from the trusts would be difficult for staff to see. An NHS chief executive in the Midlands, Richard Beeken, tweeted he assumed the trust asked the PM and refused, but added that if they hadn’t asked, it was just plain wrong. In July, before the government lifted all major Covid restrictions, NHS chief nurse Ruth May said in a statement: Face covers and social distancing measures will remain in place at all facilities so that the most vulnerable people can continue to go to hospitals, their GP’s offices, pharmacy or any other health facility for advice, care and treatment. In the same statement, former Health Minister Jo Churchill said: Face coverings have played an important role in healthcare facilities, helping to protect vulnerable patients, staff and visitors by limiting the spread of this deadly disease and those tips remain in place. We expect patients, visitors and NHS staff to continue to use face coverings and maintain social distancing in all health facilities as we cautiously lift restrictions on Monday. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab also defended Mr Johnson by insisting he was following NHS rules. He told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday: I know the Prime Minister took advice on the clinical setting he was in and followed all the protocols and procedures that went into it, and that’s what everyone should to do. Northumbria Healthcare Foundation Trust declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/boris-johnson-mask-nhs-hospital-backlash-b1954209.html

