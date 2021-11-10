Rioting House panel subpoena Trump, McEnany, White House officials on January 6





White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2020.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The House committee investigating the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Stephen Miller and other former White House officials to testify as part of the investigation and to provide the relevant documents.

In addition to McEnany and Miller, those subpoenaed include former White House Chief of Staff John McEntee, former Deputy Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell and Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Other addressees of subpoenas are Nicholas Luna, who served as personal assistant to then-President Donald Trump; Cassidy Hutchinson, who was his special assistant on legislative affairs; Kenneth Klukowski, former senior counsel to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Clark; Benjamin Williamson, who was a senior advisor to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; and Molly Michael, who was the Oval Office Operations Coordinator.

The latest round of subpoenas came a day after the same panel issued subpoenas to six of Trump’s main allies.

In a statement announcing the subpoenas, the committee noted that McEnany “has made several public statements from the White House and elsewhere regarding alleged fraud in the November 2020 election.”

The panel said that during the first White House press conference after the 2020 presidential election, “McEnany asserted that there were” very real allegations “of fraud being pursued by the President’s re-election campaign. former president, and said that postal voting was something which “we have identified as being particularly prone to fraud.”

In its statement, the panel also noted that “McEnany was reportedly present with the former president at times as he watched the January 6 attack.”

Representative Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi who is chairman of the investigation group, said in a statement: “The select committee wants to know all the details of what happened in the White House on January 6 and the days previous ones. “

“We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in the efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and whether they were in contact with anyone outside the White House trying to overturn the results of the votes. elections, ”Thompson said.

“We believe that the witnesses called today have relevant information and we expect them to fully comply with the inquiry of the select committee as we work to obtain answers for the American people, do recommendations on changes to the law to protect our democracy and help ensure that nothing like January 6 never happens again. “

Monday’s subpoenas were issued to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller and attorney John Eastman, who wrote a controversial memo claiming Pence had the power to reject Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in a joint session of Congress on Jan.6.

Other people who received subpoenas on Monday were Bill Stepien, who led Trump’s failed re-election campaign last year, campaign executive assistant Angela McCallum and the former New Town Police Commissioner. York Bernard Kerik, the recipient of a criminal pardon from Trump and a reported attendee at a meeting in Washington where Trump allies discussed potential efforts to overturn Biden’s victory.

Jason Miller, former senior advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign, presents a witness list at the United States Capitol Senate Chamber in Washington, DC, United States, on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Greg Nash | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Trump blasted the investigation in a statement on Tuesday, saying: “The unselected committee of politically ambitious hacks continues to subpoena those who want to know those who were protesting on Jan.6 against the insurgency that took place during the presidential election of November 3. “

Trump has repeatedly wrongly claimed he won the election and it was widespread electoral fraud that put Biden in the White House. He reiterated that claim on Tuesday.

Trump filed a lawsuit aimed at preventing the Jan.6 committee from obtaining White House records related to the riot.

A federal judge said on Tuesday she expected to “rule quickly” on the case, as she rejected a request by Trump’s lawyers to issue an emergency stay that would prevent the National Archives from handing over the files .

The riot from a crowd of Trump supporters began near the end of a rally organized by Trump outside the White House that day, where he urged people to march to Capitol Hill to protest the confirmation by the Congress of Biden’s election as president.

Thousands of people have invaded the area around the Capitol and violated the doors and windows of the complex. Five people have died in connection with the riot, including Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick. More than 100 other officers were injured after being attacked by the mob.

Three weeks ago, the House voted in contempt of Congress by former White House senior adviser Steve Bannon for his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the January 6 committee. , who asks for documents and a deposition from him.

Bannon was reportedly one of the attendees at a January 5 meeting at a Washington hotel with Miller, Kerik, and former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

