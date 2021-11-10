China: the sixth plenum will consolidate the power of Xi Jinping

ANALYSIS: History weighs heavily on a hotel in Beijing’s western suburbs this week, as the 300-member Communist Party of China Central Committee chart the course for China’s next five-year political cycle.

One of the least important tasks for the ruling Communist elite will be to approve the consolidation of Xi Jinping’s position as China’s most powerful leader, certainly since Deng Xiaoping and possibly since Mao Zedong himself. same.

Andy Wong / AP Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an event commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

These deliberations will be endorsed at the 20th National Party Congress to be held next year.

Over the next few days, the world’s attention will turn to the Anointing of Xis and the resolutions of this Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee. Chinese academics, intelligence analysts and diplomatic representatives will examine every last word emanating from Beijing’s propaganda machine.

History is etched in these deliberations, which will reverberate beyond China’s borders. It’s hard to overstate the importance of these few days in Beijing, during which issues such as China’s mission to achieve Taiwan’s reunification with the mainland will be discussed.

In this centenary year From the founding of the party in Shanghai in 1921, the Sixth Plenum will rank alongside three other critical moments in the history of the Communist Party.

These three moments include two sixth plenums. In the first in 1945, Mao defeated his party opponents to become the sole leader. In the second in 1981, Deng removed the ideological debris of Mao’s destructive era.

The other particularly important event in the history of the Communist Party is the third plenum of the 11th Central Committee in 1978. That year, a recently rehabilitated Deng reappeared to take control of his party and his country and ultimately move the world away from an axis hitherto dominated by the Americans.

PA During the 1981 plenum, Deng Xiaoping (pictured here in 1985) artfully buried Maoism while celebrating its achievements.

The plenums of 1945 and 1981 were enshrined in historical documents that served a political purpose.

In Maos’ case, the goal was to eliminate and set aside his political opponents. In Dengs, he took advantage of the sixth plenum of 1981 to bury the excesses of Maoism in a historical document. He resolved that Mao had made serious mistakes, but recognized his achievements.

Thus, historical documentation has long been a weapon of choice for Chinese Communist Party leaders seeking to impose their will on a party and a country.

In 2021, a contemporary historical calculation will dwell not so much on the past as on the future of the world’s most populous country, the second-largest economy and rival to US power and influence.

In 1945, Maos’ coup against opponents of his party went largely unnoticed in a world consumed by the last days of World War II. In 1981, the astute burial of Maoism by Dengs, without renouncing Maos’ revolutionary contribution, caught the world’s attention. But this move was not seen as a harbinger of what has proven to be an extraordinary leap forward in China’s economic development.

By Han Guan / AP Chinese President Xi Jinping greets a large portrait of late leader Mao Zedong during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on July 1. The Sixth Plenum will consolidate Xi Jinping as the most powerful leader in the country since Deng Xiaoping and even Mao.

In 1981, even the most committed Sinophiles did not predict that in one generation China would upset a global status quo and turn from a development swamp into a challenge to the West on many different fronts.

The sixth plenums of the central committees aim to build consensus and eliminate outstanding differences before party congresses. Xi may seem all-powerful to the outside world, but internal party disputes, maneuvers and struggles are an integral part of the world’s largest political organization, with some 95 million members.

Many comments have been attached to the fact that Xi has not traveled outside of China since 2020. This is seen as a possible indication that he is not fully confident in his grip on power.

However, it is more likely that apart from travel constraints in the event of a pandemic, the Chinese leader will have taken his time to prepare for this sixth plenum, in what will have been an exhaustive process of consultation and concertation.

After burying a requirement that would have prevented him from serving a third five-year term as China’s new emperor, Xi is undoubtedly leaving little chance to chance in his continued efforts to consolidate his rule and eliminate potential opponents.

Lintao Zhang / Getty Images Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma (file photo).

His anti-corruption campaign at the start of his term, and more recently his against Chinese billionaires like Alibaba Jack Ma as part of efforts to bridge the gap between rich and poor, are part of this process.

Xis common prosperity is at the heart of his efforts to distinguish his era from the past. This includes Dengs unleashing Chinese entrepreneurial instincts with lyrics like getting rich is glorious and it doesn’t matter if the cat is black or white as long as it catches mice.

During this latest period, Xi faces a different set of challenges than his inspiring predecessor. In Dengs case, his mission was to stimulate the creative energies of a country that had been subjected to a continuing series of disasters, culminating in the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution of 1966-76.

In Xis’ case, his challenges may be nothing less than Dengs in transforming China from a low-wage, export-driven economy to one driven by its large consumer market.

These challenges have been exposed in recent months by the near collapse of Evergrande, China’s largest real estate developer, the precariousness of others in the same space, and power generation shortages and blackouts.

On top of all this, the Chinese economy has slowed in a way that will concern central planners in Beijing; although the point is well made that the country’s economic growth should be seen as a multiple of a much larger economy nowadays than in the past when double-digit growth rates were the norm.

By Han Guan / AP The logo of the headquarters of the Evergrande group can be seen in Shenzhen, in the province of Guangdong (southern China).

Central Committee delegates are unlikely to dwell this week on the third plenary session of the 1978 11th Central Committee. But its shadow will fall over the deliberations in the sense that China has not gone so far and so far. quickly that she did so without the approval of events. a process of reform and opening up.

It was during the third plenum that Deng and his supporters turned the sentence into a weapon. look for the truth in the facts face the recalcitrant Maoists who stood in the way of a process of economic liberalization and openness to the outside world.

Four decades later, Xi will seek to build on that process by championing his common theme of prosperity, which itself owes much to Deng’s goal of building a moderately prosperous China.

Li Xiang / Xinhua / AP Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a video keynote address at the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo held in Shanghai on November 4.

The expression common prosperity, given by weight by Xi in the October 16 edition of the theoretical party Qiushi Journal, will color the resolutions of the sixth plenum.

In that contribution, Xi provided more than a clue that he planned to be around for a while. It has set 2035 as a goal for achieving its efforts to correct income inequalities in China and achieve its goal of providing more equal access to basic services.

This reference date, 2035, corresponds to two other five-year cycles of the National Party Congress. In 2035, Xi would be 82, having ruled China for 20 years.

Tony Walker is Vice-Chancellor of La Trobe University in Australia. He is a former foreign correspondent for Fairfax and the Financial Times in China, the Middle East and North America.

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. Read the original article.