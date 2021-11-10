PM Modis’ commitments at the forefront of COP26: economist Nicholas Stern

Prime Minister Modi made five major commitments at the COP26 summit on behalf of India to mitigate climate change (AP photo)

Eminent economist Lord Nicholas Stern appreciated the proposals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP29 climate summit, calling them “ambitious” and “pioneering”.

The Panchamrit (five pledges) announced by Prime Minister Modi is the most important set of reform ideas, Nicholas Stern told India Today.

As chairman of the Grantham Research Institute at the London School of Economics and a strong climate advocate, Stern hailed Prime Minister Modis’ pledge as one of the most important pledges made at the Glasgow summit and sees a major role to play by India in the fight against climate change.

Here are excerpts from Nicholas Sterns’ exclusive interview with India Today:

Q: Prime Minister Modis’ promises are transformational, but what would you say to the global media criticizing India for reaching net zero too late?

A: I would tell them what I tell you – that these people are lagging behind in their understanding of India and also the issues.

READ ALSO | COP26: Climate negotiators seek to resolve four key challenges in Glasgow

It’s a time of transformation for the Indian economy, for investment, for Indian cities to make them green, lots of investment for agriculture and electricity supply. It is an exciting time. I think the BBC has some catching up to do.

Q: Despite the praise for India, finance is still stuck. Little money has yet been put on the table by the developed world. So is COP26 heading towards a dead end?

A: After Paris, what we did in those years from Paris to Glasgow, we brought it closer to 2 degrees. I know it is not enough, but it is a significant step forward.

WHAT ARE THE PROMISES OF PM MODIS 5 MADE AT COP26?

At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi said India would achieve net zero emissions by 2070. It was one of the five major pledges or “panchamrit” “which he took on behalf of India, to mitigate climate change. The others are as follows:

India to increase non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030

India to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to 45% by 2030

India will meet 50% of its energy needs with renewable energies by 2030

India to reduce 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from total projected emissions by 2030

WATCH: What is the COP26 summit and why is it important? Key agendas this year | Explanation