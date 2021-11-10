Turkey plans second and third nuclear power plants





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that the country plans to build its second and third nuclear power plants, that is, after the first is commissioned. The Akkuyu power station in southern Turkey, created with the cooperation of Russia, is now complete, but it is not yet operational. It is not possible for anyone who is sensitive to Turkey’s economic independence and the well-being of the Turkish nation to oppose nuclear power, Erdoan said today, making his remarks in the framework the opening of the service building of the Energy Market Regulation Institute (EPDK). The government is responding to the country’s increased energy needs, he noted, saying it plans to commission the first unit at Akkuyu power plant in two years, in 2023. Turkey embarks on nuclear power in collaboration with Russia The Turkish president also said that his country is also trying to use renewable energy resources. We are breaking records for producing electricity from wind. Opposing the cleanest sources of energy has nothing to do with the environment, he said, calling it “reckless” that Turkey does not have functioning nuclear power plants. operation, while 32 countries around the world operate a total of 443 of these plants. Today, we are officially commissioning Turkey’s largest rooftop solar project, a landfill gas-fired power generation facility and Europe’s largest renewable energy generation combined power plant, has t -he adds. Last year Turkey continued its relentless pursuit of natural gas in the Mediterranean – repeatedly coming into conflict with Greece and Cyprus by violating their maritime borders.Hurriyet reports that the country has now drilled a total of 14 deep water wells. Turkish hydrocarbon researchers, however, have gone on strike in the form of its biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea. With this discovery, Turkey has now moved on to another league. We will find and extract everything in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. The introduction of gas into the Black Sea will relieve Turkey and the multiplier effect in our economy will increase, Erdogan said of the Black Sea resource. Our country’s exploration, drilling and production capabilities on the high seas will peak, he assured the gathered crowd, adding that the country aims to make Black Sea gas available to the nation. Turkish public in 2023. In March of this year, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin remotely inaugurated the construction of a third nuclear reactor at the Akkuyu complex. Erdogan said at the time that the plant would launch Turkey into the league of nuclear power countries and called it a symbol of Turkish-Russian cooperation. Russia is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant on the Mediterranean coast in Mersin province. The two countries signed a cooperation agreement in 2010 and started construction in 2018. Nuclear power is a strategic step for energy security, Erdogan said. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the Akkuyu power plant would meet around 10% of domestic electricity needs. Erdogan said the first reactor would become operational in 2023, to coincide with the centenary of the modern Turkish state. A total of four reactors are planned. Russian state-owned company Rosatom has a 99.2% stake in the project, which is estimated to cost US $ 20 billion in total, according to the plant’s website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekreporter.com/2021/11/09/turkey-nuclear-power/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos