Former Trump officials campaigned illegally during tenure: report | Politics News





An independent U.S. government investigation has found that at least 13 senior Trump administration officials have repeatedly and willfully violated a U.S. law that prohibits overt political activity while holding federal office.

In a report released Tuesday, the US Office of Special Counsel (OSC) said former officials violated Hatch Law as part of former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and the controversial holding of the National Convention Republican 2020 on White House grounds.

He said government resources had been used on several occasions to promote the Trumps 2020 political campaign in what appeared to be a taxpayer-funded campaign apparatus within the upper echelons of the executive.

The administrations’ willful disregard for the law was particularly pernicious, the office said in its 59-page report, which blames Trump’s feet squarely. The president’s refusal to demand respect for the law laid the groundwork for the violations.

The Hatch Act, first passed by Congress in 1939, was designed to prevent federal employees from engaging in political advocacy in the course of their official duties. It exempts the president and vice president and is difficult to enforce against those appointed by politicians, especially once they leave office.

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Trump Senior Advisor and Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller and House Chief of Staff Blanche Mark Meadows were among those identified in the OSC report as having violated the law.

The findings come as Miller, McEnany and other Trump associates were subpoenaed on Tuesday by a U.S. House of Representatives panel investigating the deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill earlier this year.

For weeks, Trump repeated false claims that widespread electoral fraud tainted the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden. After delivering a fiery speech in Washington, DC on January 6, a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol building as Congress gathered to certify Bidens’ victory.

The former Republican president has since tried to fight the House committee’s efforts to obtain documents from the White House, calling the Jan.6 investigation politically motivated.

We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and whether they were in contact with anyone outside the White House trying to overturn the outcome of the election. election, Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House panel, said in a statement announcing the new subpoenas.

The select committee issued subpoenas for the records and testimony to the following: Nicholas LunaMolly MichaelBen WilliamsonChristopher LiddellJohn McEnteeKeith KelloggKayleigh McEnanyStephen MillerCassidy HutchinsonKenneth Klukowski

January 6 Committee (@ January6thCmte) November 9, 2021

Ignore the law

In Tuesday’s report, the OSC said it received hundreds of complaints of alleged violations of the Hatch Law by senior Trump administration officials during the 2020 election campaign.

The office found ubiquitous examples of a decision by some members of the Trump administration to flout the law and with administration approval, according to the report.

In August last year, Trump hosted prime-time segments of the White House’s Republican National Convention (RNC) as he ran for re-election.

He also used the White House itself as the stage for the convention, sparking outrage from Democrats who said at the time it violated Hatch Law but could do nothing to stop it.

Among the RNC programs orchestrated to create content for the convention was a White House naturalization ceremony for new citizens featuring Trump and then Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, according to The report.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also gave a recorded speech at the RNC from Jerusalem, breaking decades of precedent by serving as Secretaries of State to avoid open partisan political activity, especially overseas on government business. .

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks from Jerusalem on August 25, 2020 at the Republican National Convention [File: Republican National Convention/Handout via Reuters]

Pompeo is among a number of Republicans considered likely candidates for the party’s presidential nomination in 2024 if Trump does not run.

In media interviews conducted from official positions, those appointed by Trump, including Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway, openly promoted Trump’s re-election and disparaged Biden, according to the report.

This report confirms that there has been nothing less than a systematic co-opting of powers from the federal government to keep Donald Trump in power, said Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a non-governmental watchdog. .

Enforcement of the Hatch Act prohibitions against the political activities of federal employees rests primarily with the President and through administrative disciplinary proceedings.

As a result, there is currently no mechanism in place to hold accountable Trump administration officials who have already left office, said the OSC, an independent investigative and prosecution agency that enforces the rules within the government. US federal workforce of 1.8 million members.

Officials in the Biden administration have also violated the Hatch Law since taking office in January.

Last month, CREW filed a lawsuit against White House press secretary Jen Psaki for appearing at a White House press conference in support of former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat . McAuliffe was running for re-election to his old job in the November 2 polls in Virginia.

The OSC also issued a warning in May to administration Biden’s Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge for saying Democrats have a good chance of winning the US Senate seat next year in Ohio, which is vacant by Republican Rob Portman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/9/former-trump-officials-illegally-campaigned-while-in-office-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos