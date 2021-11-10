Never underestimate the power of a righteous person, says Imran





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that when morality is destroyed in a country, the economy also begins to collapse because corruption is the result of moral decay.

Here he was addressing the award ceremony for the 44th Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Special Training Program. He urged the newly passed out officers to study Muslim rule which teaches the power of moral values. We should never underestimate the power of a morally good person because a moral man is an army, he added. An honest SP can bring order to the whole neighborhood.

He said corruption is a sign of moral catastrophe. With a good civil service, he noted that Pakistan was on the road to becoming a great nation until 1960, but then gradually moved towards a decline in morality leading to economic decline.

The Prime Minister regretted that in Pakistan corruption and theft are not considered a sin. It also destroys the morality of a nation. In all poor countries, corruption is a common factor that reflects the decline of their moral values. While in rich countries, they have the strength to deliver justice. A society that has no morals cannot do justice. This company gives NROs and makes deals with the corrupt, he said.

He noted that when the elite engage in corruption, society degrades. You will also be part of the elite of the bureaucracy. When the morality of the elite suffers, it drags the country down. When a prime minister and his ministers engage in corruption, it happens at all levels, he noted.

This country was destined to achieve greatness, but it has gone down the path of destruction, he noted. He said it was due to corruption and embezzlement [of public money] that countries like Bangladesh were ahead of Pakistan

The Prime Minister said that when a company has strong moral values, then even an atomic bomb could not destroy it. Addressing the participants, he said, “This is just the beginning for you, the real test will come now. The test will prove how strong your faith is. Your trial has just started. Your future awaits where you go and how many of you become great people and what you want to accomplish.

He said that a prominent person has always had dreams and ideals. He referred to the verses of the Holy Quran that Allah Almighty will test human beings over and over again. Imran said that a man always has two choices in his lifestyle and he has to make decisions on a daily basis. One is the path to glory and the other is the path to decline, he noted. He said, you have to go for one path that leads you to greatness, while the other looks attractive but leads to destruction of human beings. The straight path is always difficult, but it is the path of respect, he noted.

The Prime Minister said that there is a Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) that great nations were destroyed where there was one law for the strong and another for the weak, it means that there cannot be have justice if you discriminate in favor of the powerful. ”

At the same time, referring to the alert from the World Food Program (WFP) regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to help avoid the crisis. Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief, but the international community must act now, he wrote on Twitter.

The international community has a moral obligation to avoid this humanitarian catastrophe facing the Afghan people, he added. I warned against this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now the head of WFP is issuing an alert, noted Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister, in his Twitter post, also attached a link to a BBC News report as well as an image showing Afghans lining up for food provided by global organizations like WFP. According to the BBC News report, WFP has faced the challenge of increasing its supplies in Afghanistan to help more than 22 million people. If the weather is as bad as experts predict this winter, large numbers of people are expected to be at risk of acute famine and widespread famine, he added.

The weather changes from the heat of early fall to intense cold. Several regions are reporting drought, adding to the growing sense of disaster.

In Maidan Wardak, 80 kilometers west of Kabul, a crowd of several hundred men had gathered in the hope of obtaining flour from an official distribution point. The flour was provided by the World Food Program, according to the report.

The BBC report, also WFP executive director David Beasley, said of the situation: “It’s as bad as you can imagine”, “In fact, we are now looking at the worst humanitarian crisis on Earth. Ninety-five percent of the population does not have enough food, and now we see 23 million people walking into famine, “he added. “The next six months are going to be catastrophic. It’s going to be hell on Earth.”

