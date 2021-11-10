Biden and Chinese Xi to meet at virtual summit next week





President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit next week, according to an upcoming development report after Biden dodged an investigation by The Post into pressure on China over the origins of COVID-19. A specific date was not reported by Bloomberg News, who quoted two officials as saying it should happen next week. The White House did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment. Biden frequently remembers his relationship with Xi when he was vice president from 2009 to 2017, and on Monday he listened to a question about his plans for China to be transparent about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic before he left. without answering. Biden hardly ever mentions pushing China to stop hiding early data on COVID-19, which has killed more than 750,000 Americans. U.S. spy agencies ruled in August that it was plausible that the virus had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Biden often adopts a conciliatory tone towards China, saying he doesn’t want conflict with the authoritarian nation, though he said in October at a CNN town hall when asked to order the US military to defend Taiwan against mainland China. Chinese President Xi Jinping has not left China for nearly two years. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins // File Photo It is not known to what extent the virtual summit will be open to the public. Biden has spoken privately on the phone with Xi twice since taking office in February and again in September. The most recent call lasted about 90 minutes, the White House said. Biden to convene summit amid reports his son Hunter Biden is still part-owner of a Chinese investment firm with state-owned entities. The company, BHR Partners, was formed 12 days after Hunter Biden joined his father aboard Air Force Two for a 2013 trip to Beijing. A 2017 email retrieved from Hunter Bidens’ laptop described a 10% layaway for the big guy in a possible deal involving a Chinese energy company. Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski has said Joe Biden is the big guy. White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday that Biden intends to meet with Xi virtually this month or in December. “We have an agreement in principle with the PRC that President Xi and President Biden will have a virtual bilateral meeting before the end of the year,” she said. “This is part of our ongoing efforts to responsibly manage competition between our countries, not just to look for specific deliverables, so I want to clarify that. “ Xi has not left China for nearly two years as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. So far, Biden has maintained many of former President Donald Trump’s policies towards China, including tariffs on Chinese goods and sanctions against Chinese officials for eliminating Hong Kong autonomy and mistreating minorities. Uyghur Muslims. But administration officials also mention potential cooperation on issues such as global warming.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/09/biden-and-chinas-xi-will-meet-in-virtual-summit-next-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos