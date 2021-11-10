Politics
COP26: Boris Johnson urges countries to ‘do their utmost’ to reach 1.5 ° C target in final days of talks | UK News
Boris Johnson urged countries to “do everything possible” to secure measures to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C in the closing days of COP26.
Negotiators are expected to consider a first draft “hedging decision” – the end result of talks aimed at boosting climate action on Wednesday.
They are also trying to reach an agreement on the technical parts of the Paris Agreement, including common timetables for national emission reduction commitments and ways for countries to report on their progress.
The Prime Minister, before his return to Glasgow on Wednesday, said: “The negotiating teams are doing the big jobs in these last days of COP26 turning promises into action on climate change.
“There is still a lot to do. Today I will meet with ministers and negotiators to find out where progress has been made and where the gaps need to be closed.
“It’s bigger than any country and it’s time for nations to put aside their differences and come together for our planet and our people.
“We have to do everything we can if we are to keep 1.5 ° C within reach.”
Delegations are expected to be in touch with their leaders and parliaments after the publication of the draft cover decision on Wednesday morning to discuss their position on it.
This will be especially important for countries whose leaders did not attend the World Leaders’ Summit at the start of COP26, including some of the world’s biggest polluters, including China, Russia and Brazil.
The final coverage decision is often not made until the early morning hours of the last day of COP summits.
Despite Mr Johnson’s bleak outlook ahead of COP26, Nick Mabey of the E3G climate think tank said “an ambitious outcome is still on the table” and that momentum is with these countries pushing for ambition .
A “High Ambition Coalition” of vulnerable countries and others, including the United States and European countries, calls on countries to submit action plans to limit temperatures to 1.5 ° C next year and long-term plans to reach the target by 2023.
However, there has been a setback from other countries.
Subscribe to ClimateCast on Spotify, Apple podcasts, Where Streamer
The issue of compensation for loss and damage for developing countries already facing the devastating effects of climate change is at the heart of the discussions.
Robin Mace-Snaith, senior climate analyst for aid agency CAFOD, said: “We need to secure new, additional and needs-based funding for loss and damage and a system to deliver it to vulnerable communities in the world. low income countries.
“At the same time, there must be a place in the UN climate process to formalize these discussions, so that countries can be held accountable for their promises.
“With the Prime Minister due to be back at the COP on Wednesday, we hope he achieves this and takes action in the event of loss and damage.”
