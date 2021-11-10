Fertilizer shortage puts pressure on Modi government ahead of parliamentary elections





A severe fertilizer shortage in rural India threatens to disrupt the winter planting season, stoking unrest among politically important farmers in the country ahead of a crucial round of state elections next year. Desperate farmers from central and northern India stormed state stores selling subsidized fertilizer and clashed with police who used force to control the crowds. In some states, officers have started distributing bags of fertilizer at police stations to maintain law and order. Farmers, frustrated at having to stand in line for days, staged sit-ins to demand delivery of fertilizer. They contain basic nutrients such as diammonium phosphate or DAP, which are essential for growing wheat, mustard and other crops sown during the rabi or winter season. “Only one or two trucks arrive while there are thousands of people waiting to pick it up,” said Yograj Singh, a farmer from Amritsar, Punjab. Singh had just returned home disappointed after trying to join the queue for fertilizer at 4.30am. “I need at least seven bags but have only gotten three so far after trying for days,” he said. “We need it now.” Fertilizer shortages threaten to galvanize voters ahead of national elections in the first months of 2022, especially in opposition-controlled Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party is in power. Farmers are a politically vital constituency in a country where the majority of the population depends directly or indirectly on agriculture for their income. The BJP has fought for more than a year to resolve protests by thousands of farmers demanding the withdrawal of a series of laws introducing market reforms in the highly regulated agricultural economy. The protesting farmers said the reforms threatened their livelihoods. Modi’s government, however, denies there is a shortage of fertilizer, attributing the frustration to rumors that are causing hoarding. In November, “availability will exceed state requirements,” said Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. advised He also warned against strict measures against those “who resort to the black market in fertilizers by using rumor as a shield”. Soaring global fertilizer prices, reduced production of raw materials during the pandemic, and supply disruptions fueled the crisis. But critics blasted Modi’s government for a delay in placing import orders. India imports up to a third of its fertilizers for household use. “It’s a question of governance,” said Ajay Vir Jakhar, president of Bharat Krishak Samaj, an Indian farmers association. “I think the government messed up because the subsidy component went up and the government couldn’t decide to release that much extra money.” The government grants subsidies by compensating companies that sell fertilizer to farmers at below market rates. Last month, the government announced an additional RS 57.16 billion ($ 758 million) subsidy for DAP to ensure prices stay under control.

