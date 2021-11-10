Trump mocks ‘Old Crow Mitch’ McConnell over Biden victory in infrastructure





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpMeat Industry groups pledge to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets by 2030 (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell McConnell: Midterms of 2022 will be “a very good election for Republicans . Senate GOP fears Trump derails majority candidacy Trump slams Senate Republicans, McConnell on infrastructure bill MORE (R-Ky.) Votes for bipartisan infrastructure bill of 1 Trillion Dollar Who Is President Biden’s OrtegaJoe BidenNicaragua Close To Winning Elections Amid International Criticism Representative Gosar Releases Animated Video Showing Him Striking Biden, Ocasio-Cortez Overnight Energy & Environment Presented by ExxonMobil bipartisan achievement.

Why Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democratic Socialist infrastructure plan and urged other members of his party to follow suit, when he was unable to get a big plan to infrastructure that wanted to be presented by me and the Republican Party? Trump spoke in a statement.

Trump promised a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill when he ran for president in 2016. He then envisioned a $ 1.5 trillion infrastructure program in 2018, but envisioned the federal government spends $ 200 billion to stimulate investment from other sources.

Trump attacked McConnell on Tuesday for failing to pass his infrastructure bill while Republicans controlled the White House, Senate and House.

He continually said he couldn’t get it passed, just as I had to bypass it to build the ever-popular southern border wall, Trump said, referring to his decision in 2019 to declare a national emergency to access. to funding that Congress has blocked for the border wall.

All the infrastructure money, $ 2 trillion, would have been invested in real infrastructure (roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, etc.), Trump said of his infrastructure plans while he was president .

Trump called for a $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan in March last year as part of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Republicans never seriously considered this proposal after passing the $ 2.2 trillion CARES law in late March 2020 to respond to the economic shutdown forced by COVID-19.

McConnell shrugged the last time Trump called him Old Crow because his longtime colleague Senator Richard Shelby Richard Craig Shelby On The Money Presented by Citi Dems is getting closer to Biden Shelby’s agenda says it ‘another CR will be needed in December Democrats face monster December collision MORE (R-Ala.), indicated his support for a candidate Trump did not favor in the Republican Senate primary in the ‘Alabama.

In fact, it’s quite an honor, McConnell said when asked about Trump’s insult.

Old Crow is Henry Clays’ favorite bourbon, he added, referring to the legendary senator from Kentucky who was known as the Grand Compromise because of his efforts to bridge the differences between states before the Civil War.

McConnell on Tuesday hailed the bipartisan infrastructure bill as a boon to his home state and noted earlier in the week that it would provide an estimated $ 4 billion in federal funding to Kentucky.

We have a lot of infrastructure needs, both in rural areas and with big bridges. It’s a godsend for Kentucky, he said at a local event.

Trump also slammed McConnell on Tuesday for giving Democrats a two-month hiatus, just long enough for them to understand everything, when they were completely ready to step down, although the GOP leader played no role in the House Democrats’ decision to hold on. the bipartisan $ 1,000 billion bill for more than two months before sending it to the Bidens office on Friday.

One of the main reasons Trump was never able to get an infrastructure bill during his tenure was his acrimonious relationship with Democrats.

Trump snapped out of infrastructure meeting with President Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Expenditure bill faces Senate Christie rush on 2020 election: “No matter where you are, it’s over” After a brutal election day, Democrats are making a wise comeback to the PLUS (D-Calif.) Center and Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerGOP is looking into blocking Biden’s diplomatic choices. ‘MORE (DN.Y.), who at the time was Minority Leader, to the White House in May 2019 because he was angry with the House Democrats’ investigation into his administration.

I walked into the room and said to Senator Schumer and President Pelosi, I want to do infrastructure but we cannot do it under these circumstances, he later told reporters.

This story was updated at 6:57 p.m.

