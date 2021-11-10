Opposition fears ‘anarchy’ over price escalation





PESHAWAR: Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s assembly on Tuesday feared that if the government did not control the escalating prices of essential goods, the country would fall into anarchy.

He also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan not to deceive the population by accusing previous governments of the unprecedented rise in oil and food prices and unemployment.

Under the chairmanship of Vice-President Mahmood Jan, the House witnessed a heated debate on the rising cost of living in the country, in particular due to the soaring prices of basic necessities.

Palestinian Authority witnesses heated debate over rising cost of living

Opposition leader Mohammad Akram Khan Durrani opened the debate by saying that people are extremely disturbed by the uncontrolled increase in petroleum products and kitchen items.

He said people were unable to pay electricity bills because the electricity tariff had reached an all time high in history.

Mr Durrani said Pesco would cut off the power supply, so people would start using electricity forcibly.

He said Pesco’s expensive electricity has prompted people to use solar power for household and other purposes.

The opposition leader said that the price of oil had reached 148 rupees per liter, which the population could not afford.

He said higher oil rates had increased the cost of living, especially due to the food surge.

Mr Durrani said that instead of planning properly to get the country out of the crisis, the ruling PTI leadership was making absurd remarks.

He criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for asking people to be patient with high inflation and not to be afraid, Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for suggesting reduced consumption of sugar and the president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani’s Assembly for recommending the use of one loaf instead of two.

The opposition leader said the government led by Imran Khan initially promised prosperity in its first 100 days, but then extended the deadline to six months and is currently seeking two more years after three years of reigns to stabilize the economy.

Participating in the debate, opposition MP Inayatullah Khan said inflation affected both ruling and opposition parties.

I don’t understand why the government has increased the price of oil to Rs 146 per liter when its international rate is $ 86 per barrel. However, gasoline was sold for Rs 113 per liter under the previous government, while its price on the international market was $ 113 per barrel, he said.

The lawmaker said that the country’s economy was based on electricity, gas and oil, so if their prices increased, the economy would certainly suffer.

If political parties take to the streets to protest against escalating inflation, they will have leadership and will be led by political leaders, and if the people start to restless, then the country will sink into chaos and l anarchy, he said.

MPAs Naeema Kishwar from JUI-F, Humaira Khatoon from MMA, Ikhtiar Wali from PML-N and Nighat Orakzai from PPP also participated in the debate.

While the discussion of the price hike was ongoing, PPP member Sanaullah pointed out a lack of quorum in the chamber.

The President ordered the bells to ring for two minutes. The number of lawmakers in the house did not increase, prompting the president to adjourn the session until Friday.

Previously, the house had passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Removal of Encroachment) (Amendment) Public Property Act 2021.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 November 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1657137/opposition-fears-anarchy-over-escalating-prices The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos