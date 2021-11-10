Indian Catholics Hope Papal Visit To End Anti-Christian Persecution





Vatican City – A recent meeting between Pope Francis and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised hopes among Indian Catholics about the possibility of a future papal visit, which could help promote religious freedom and gender equality in the one of the largest countries in the world. The October 30 meeting between the Pope and the Indian Prime Minister was greeted with a sense of gratitude by Catholics living in India, said Joseph Ivel Mendanha, provincial superior of the Redemptorist province of Majella in India, in an interview with Religion News Service. Mendanha called the meeting a special moment for us Catholics in India because it gives us a great feeling of joy and almost tears in our eyes. he notably meets heads of state and government. The meeting between Modi and Pope Francis was somewhat overshadowed bythe meeting that the pontiff held the day before with US President Joe Biden at the Vatican. Pope Francis was originally scheduled to attend the climate summit, but the Vatican has announced that it will instead send a delegation headed by his right-hand man, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who heads the powerful Vatican Secretariat of State. In a tweet showing smiling photos of the Vatican audience, Modi wrote that he had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis where they discussed a wide range of issues, and that he invited the Roman pontiff to visit India. The Pope’s visit to India is expected very soon, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Vatican officials told Religion News Service that the meeting has yet to be confirmed, but Pope Francis has often expressed hope to visit the predominantly Hindu country. In 2017, Indian bishops extended an invitation to the Pope, but local officials said the papal visit had to be canceled due to timing issues. The last time an Indian prime minister met a pope in the Vatican was in June 2000, when then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee greeted Pope John Paul II. The papal audience with Modi lasted around 50 minutes, but little information was provided on the topics covered by the two. During a brief conversation, cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed, the Vatican press office said in a brief statement issued shortly after the meeting. Modi gifted Pope Francis with a silver candlestick and a book called The Climate Climb showcasing India’s commitment to tackle climate change. Pope Francis offered in return a collection of his works, including a document he co-signed with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in February 2019, which calls for tolerance and peace between different religions. He also gave Modi a bronze plaque with the quote from Isaiah: The desert will become a garden. Modi was in Rome to attend the G20 summit of leaders of the world’s most powerful superpowers and then traveled to Glasgow, Scotland to participate in the COP 26 climate change conference hosted by the United Nations on October 31. to November 12.

Christians make up only 2.3% of India’s 1.3 billion people, with Catholics making up about 1.5% of the population. Francis would become the third pope to visit India, following in the footsteps of Pope Paul VI, who traveled to Mumbai in 1964 for an International Eucharistic Congress, and of Pope John Paul II, who visited the country in 1986 and in 1999. Mendanha called Paul VIs. visit a watershed moment for Catholics in India who encouraged the people and brought the simple, the poor, the crippled, the crippled to the streets. India saw a peak in violence against Christians in the country in 2021,according to data released on October 21 by the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom hasranked India as a country with the highest levels of persecution against religious minorities. In the Karnataka region of southern India, lawmakers are consideringan anti-conversion billprevent the evangelization of Christians and other minorities in the region. A group of Christians in the east-central region of Chhattisgarh was attacked on November 1 by a mob of right-wing extremists who insisted they convert to Hinduism. Modi is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, a right-wing political party with nationalist positions that has held power in the country since 2014. Mendanha believes that a visit from Pope Francis would undoubtedly help mend the tenuous Christian-Hindu relations in India. If there was a time for Francis to visit India, he said, it is now. The way Pope Francis is, his connection to the poor, the troubled and the weak, his connection to mother earth and his desire to bring people together to build bridges and tear down walls is exactly what we, Catholics, let’s seek, he said. Charities and Catholic organizations have offered support and relief during the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the country, killing 460,000, according to official government data. This has not gone unnoticed or unrecognized by our government and all sections of our society, regardless of their religion, Mendanha said. Joshan Leslie Rodrigues, editor of The Examiner, a Catholic weekly published in the Archdiocese of Bombay, said a pope’s visit would also help encourage younger generations of Catholics who have never seen a pope in their lives. . Much of the anti-Christian violence occurs under false pretenses such as converting and increasing the number of Christians, when the truth is exactly the opposite, Rodrigues told RNS, pointing to official government census figures showing that the percentage of Christians was decreasing. Pope Francis’ visit will shed light on anti-Christian atrocities, the good work being done by the Church in India and help young Indians appreciate the value of Christian faith in this land of multiple religious traditions, Rodrigues said. Anti-Christian persecution is not the only problem facing the Catholic Church in India. In 2019, Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the diocese of Jullundur in India wasaccused of repeatedly raping a nun over a period of two years,sparking a nationwide conversation about gender equality in the church. The popes’ meeting with Modi represents another shattered Vatican glass ceiling, according to Indian journalist Nirmala Carvalho, adding that she hopes that as a result, the Church in India will take concrete steps to improve the gender balance. . Indian Catholics look forward to a papal visit to their community with a sense of nostalgia, Mendanha said. His visit will be a visit of healing, of peace, of presentation of what Catholicism is: to bring people together.

