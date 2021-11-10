Donald Trump laughs as crowd sings Lets go Brandon and delivers scathing verdict on jibe | World | New





Donald Trump addressed the crowd at an America First Policy Institute event where he discussed Joe Biden’s “failed presidency” in a 45-minute rant in front of a barking crowd. As Mr. Trump referred to Mr. Biden’s gaff-filled meeting with the Pope, the crowd began chanting the “Come on Brandon” meme that has been adopted by Republicans as an insult to the U.S. president. Mr Trump delivered the chant publicly for the first time, noting that the reporter behind the meme “knew what she was doing” before explaining that he preferred the explicit version more.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” meme has erupted in recent weeks after an unfortunate incident by NBC Sports correspondent Kelli Stavast went viral.

In an interview with NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, she mistakenly believed that the crowd was chanting “Come on Brandon” for his victory.

But as the microphone was aimed at the spectators, it became clear that they were chanting “F *** Joe Biden” instead.

The song “Let’s go Brandon” then became a subtle and sharp nod to the crass chorus with critics of Mr. Biden using it to bypass media censorship.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Trump told the audience: “Now our leaders are the laughing stock of the world.

“We just saw what happened to Joe Biden when he went to see the Pope, what the hell happened to him? Does anyone know? Don’t say it …”

The crowd then started shouting “Come on Brandon” with Mr. Trump mocking the audience.

The vocals got louder and Mr Trump said, “I still didn’t get it, was she a young, attractive reporter, was she trying to cover up or was she nice and couldn’t understand what was going on?

Loza Alexander produced the song and posted it on TikTok where it quickly went viral.

The rapper then created a music video to accompany the song and posted it over a week ago on his YouTube page.

It has since been viewed 1.5 million times.

In his rap segment, Mr. Alexander includes the lines: “I tried to cover up, but tell people, go Brandon.

“But we know what they’re saying, though.

“You can hear the song in every message. Nobody wants this commie because we are not in China.”

On his Twitter account, Mr Alexander claimed he had been threatened by TikTok who wanted to remove the original video because it violated their harassment and intimidation terms.

