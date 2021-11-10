Turkish press briefings





Republic: HDP co-chair Garo Paylan expressed his dissatisfaction with the presentations made by Minister of National Education Mahmut Ozer and Chairman of the Higher Education Council Erol Ozvar on the 2022 budget plan. with the budget, argued Paylan, are you going to raise students like free individuals with hundreds of police stationed at the door of the University of Bogazici? Paylan showed the photos taken during the police intervention at the University of Bogazici to the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee during the budget discussion of the Ministry of National Education and the Council for Higher Education. Paylan also referred to the minister’s speech that schools are not properly equipped and to compensate for their needs, they ask students to pay for stationery and hygiene. He also referred to the poor educational equality and the lack of social peace by insisting on the disparity between the education provided to students in rural areas and that provided to students in the most sumptuous schools in Istanbul, as well as the manifest neglect. towards the diversity of identities present among students. On the occasion of the “Victory Day of November 8”, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued statement declaring that Azerbaijan is ready to normalize its relations with Armenia, subject to strict observance of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders. Saba: The Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court Bekir Sahin visited Baku at the invitation of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev to sign the document establishing the “Council of Attorneys General of Turkish-speaking States”, which included the Attorney General of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan. On this occasion, a message was sent by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, accompanied by a video message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Haberler.com: As construction and repair works in Gandja, Azerbaijan continued, it was decided to protect traces of Armenian acts by transforming one of the areas where the missile landed into open-air museum. Gandja was one of the regions most affected by attacks by the Armenian armed forces during the Second Karabakh War. Hurry up: Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar attended the “Victory Day” celebration organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ankara. Speaking at the reception, Akar said: “Our goal is to keep the ceasefire in place and to maintain regional stability. This stability is not only important for Azerbaijan and Turkey. Armenia will benefit both in terms of security and well-being if it understands and holds the hand of peace extended by President Aliyev and President Erdogan… We all know that convening meetings, even with the six parties if necessary, can be very important for the safety and well-being of the whole Caucasus. Anadolu Agency: On the occasion of the first anniversary of the liberation of Karabakh from occupation and as part of the Azerbaijan Victory Day celebrations, the photograph of the Karabakh Victory exhibition opened in Erzurum. Meanwhile in Shushi, on November 8, a gratitude prayer took place in the Upper Mosque of Govhar Agha. Nationality: At a reception to celebrate “Victory Day” in the exhibition hall of the Turkish parliament, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Sentop, said that Turkey wants the Caucasus to become a region of “sharing. riches and happiness ”and sent a call to Armenia open the 46 kilometer western Zangezur corridor to facilitate trade between countries and continents. Tsoler Aghjian is a licensed Lebanese pharmacist who graduated in Pharmacy from Lebanese University and gained her experience working in several community pharmacies. His professional interests focus on patient supervision and drug therapy management. She speaks five languages: Armenian, Arabic, English, French and Turkish; she is currently learning Spanish and considers translation a hobby. His favorite quote is Paracelsus Sola dosis facit venenum.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://armenianweekly.com/2021/11/09/briefings-from-the-turkish-press-5/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

