Noida International Airport, Jewar: PM Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the project by this date





The project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore by Zurich International Airport AG. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely lay the foundation stone for Jewar International Airport in the last week of November. The bhoomi poojan ceremony, which will be attended by prime minister and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will tentatively take place on November 25, official sources cited in an IE report. Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh is expected to be operational by September 2024 and is said to be a key development project for residents of the NCR. Officials said the airport was due to open in August, but suffered delays. Previously, several formalities of the airport project had also been delayed, including important meetings with various stakeholders due to the Covid pandemic, they said. Noida International Airport covers 5,000 hectares. The project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore by Zurich International Airport AG. The offer was won by the Swiss Airport company in November 2019 following which a concession agreement was signed with the government of Uttar Pradesh. In July of this year, the ground lease for the airport was signed for a period of 90 years giving approval for construction. In addition, a shareholders agreement has been signed between Zurich International Airport AG, YIAPL and NIAL. The YIAPL is the 100% subsidiary of the Zurich Airport company while the NIAL was established as an SPV by the UP government for the execution of the project. At the moment, a development proposal is being reviewed by the NIAL which has been sent by the Zurich airport company. Currently, work is progressing in a timely manner, officials said. Earlier, Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer, NIAL, was quoted as saying that the authority handed over the land required for the first phase of the airport project. The airport company carries out the layout of the perimeter walls, the leveling of the areas and other activities to lay the foundations for the construction. The agencies involved in the project are also ready for the laying of the foundation stone. At the same time, procedures for acquiring land for the second phase of the airport are also underway, Bhatia mentioned.

