Howard Stern launches 2024 offer against Trump: “I would never lose”

Howard Stern says he could launch White House bid in 2024 against former President Trump Donald TrumpMeat Industry groups pledge to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets by 2030. Ocasio-Cortez PLUS, joking that he knows he’s going to “fight his ass.”

The SiriusXM host said on Tuesday that running for president could be his “civic duty” if Trump, who has repeatedly thrown but has not confirmed a candidacy for 2024, is running for a second term.

“I would just sit there and play this fucking clip of him trying to fix the election over and over again,” Stern said, referring to Trump’s January phone call with Brad Raffensperger that the then president was looking into. to persuade the Georgian Secretary of State of evidence of electoral fraud in Peach State.

“There’s no way I’m losing it,” said Stern, 67.

Stern’s comments came as he spoke on topics ranging from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and vaccine reluctance to former Trump officials defying congressional subpoenas in connection with ‘an investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him,” co-host Robin Quivers said with a laugh. “This is my plan.”

“I know. I’m going to beat him up,” Stern exclaimed in an amused tone.

“You can’t leave that to the Democrats,” Quivers replied.

Trump, a New York real estate developer and reality TV star before entering politics, was once a frequent guest on Stern’s show. In the past, the veteran broadcaster has called Trump a friend, but Stern has become increasingly critical of Trump during his presidency, blaming his administration for handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m completely crazy about the way this country is run and what’s going on,” Stern, who backed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton’s Ex-Clinton strategist far left on key issues for educated suburban voters’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Did Democrats misread voters’ call for change for 2020? New Hampshire is debating a major and controversial US House card change PLUS in the White House race in 2016 and Nicaragua’s Joe BidenOrtega is set to win the election amid international criticism. Representative Gosar posts animated video showing him hitting Biden, Ocasio-Cortez Overnight Energy & Environment Presented by ExxonMobil campaigners are screaming scandal over the COP26 MORE project in 2020, said last year.

The author of “Howard Stern Comes Again” would not be completely new to the world of politics. He ran as a libertarian in the race for governor of New York in 1994, but dropped out when the state Supreme Court upheld the requirement that, as a political candidate, he should disclose. his personal finances.

