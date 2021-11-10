Trump Loses Lawsuit Against Jan.6 Capitol Riot Inquiry Files





Former U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the CPAC Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s attempt to prevent a bipartisan select committee of the House from obtaining the White House files as part of its investigation into the deadly invasion of Capitol Hill.

Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a court order that it was “unlikely that Trump would succeed on the merits of his claims or suffer irreparable harm” and that “a balance between equity and the public interest is opposed “to the acceptance of his request.

Trump is appealing the decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Chutkan’s order came less than a day after she rejected an emergency offer by Trump’s attorney to prevent the National Archives from providing documents to the Congressional investigation into the 6 attack. January.

In mid-October, Trump filed a lawsuit to block the select committee’s request for the U.S. Archivist to hand over reams of Trump administration files. Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall argued in federal court in Washington that many of the documents sought are protected by executive privilege, the doctrine that allows certain executive transactions to be kept confidential.

The lawsuit was filed after President Joe Biden refused to assert executive privilege over documents Trump claimed protected by it.

Chutkan’s opinion on Tuesday night said it agreed with the select committee’s argument that, in executive privilege disputes, the current president’s position matters more than that of his predecessor.

“Basically, this is a dispute between an elder and an incumbent president,” Chutkan wrote in a 39-page opinion. “And the Supreme Court has already made it clear that in such circumstances, the incumbent’s point of view is given more weight.”

Trump’s view “seems to be premised on the idea that his executive branch” exists in perpetuity, “Chutkan wrote. “But presidents are not kings, and the applicant is not president.”

“The court therefore finds that the claimant’s assertion of privilege is balanced by President Biden’s decision not to maintain the privilege,” Chutkan wrote, vowing not to interfere with this function of executive power.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Binnall had accused members of the select committee of seeking to “harass” the former president through an “illegal and vexatious fishing expedition”. He also criticized President Joe Biden for rejecting Trump’s claims of privilege, accusing him of a “political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies.”

The select committee is tasked with investigating the facts and causes of the January 6 invasion, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol and forced a joint session of Congress to flee their rooms.

As part of its investigation, the committee asked the National Archives to share a wide range of White House documents, including any communication on strategies to change Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Chutkan’s Opinion said that while the requests for documents are broad, they do not exceed the legislative powers of the committee.

The House panel also issued subpoenas for the testimony of a growing list of close Trump aides. Last month, the House voted in favor of contempt of Congress by former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon for refusing to comply with the subpoena the committee issued to him.

On Monday, the committee announced six more subpoenas to Trump allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign adviser Jason Miller and lawyer John Eastman.

A day later, the same panel unveiled 10 more subpoenas to Trump associates, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former chief of staff at the White House John McEntee.

On Monday evening, Binnall filed an emergency request for Chutkan to issue an injunction preventing the National Archives from disclosing the disputed documents. Archivist David Ferriero is due to deliver those documents to the select committee by Friday, Binnall said.

The lawyer told Chutkan that if she ultimately decides not to block the committee’s request, Trump will “quickly” file an appeal. In that case, Binnall argued, Chutkan should issue an emergency injunction pending this appeal to give the appeals court time to consider it.

The lawyer, noting Veterans Day Thursday, told Chutkan that if she did not issue an order by Wednesday, Trump would “interpret the court’s silence as a denial” and appeal to the DC Circuit.

“If the injunction is denied, the National Archives and Records Administration will produce records before the judicial review is completed and before President Trump has had a chance to be fully and fairly heard,” Binnall wrote in the request for an emergency injunction.

Chutkan dismissed the request on procedural grounds shortly after midnight Tuesday, calling it “premature” in the absence of a court order or final judgment.

