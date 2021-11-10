Ambassador Qin Gang attends the annual gala dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations and reads the congratulatory letter from President Xi Jinpings Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America





On November 9, the National Committee on US-China Relations hosted its 2021 gala dinner. President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden sent letters of congratulations to the gala dinner. Ambassador Qin Gang and National Committee Chairman Jacob Lew read the letters respectively. President Xi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Committee and its members for their long-standing dedication to the growth of China-US relations and to exchanges and cooperation between our countries in various fields. most important bilateral relations in the world today. That our two countries, the largest developing country in the world and the largest developed country and two permanent members of the UN Security Council, can manage our relations well is about the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples, and counts for the future of the world. At present, Sino-US relations are at a critical historical turning point. The two countries will win in cooperation and lose in confrontation. Cooperation is the only right choice. President Xi stressed that in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is ready to work with the United States to strengthen exchanges and cooperation at all levels, jointly address issues regional and international as well as global challenges and, in the meantime, properly manage disputes, in order to put Sino-US relations back on the right track of healthy and steady development. good work, and contribute even more wisdom and strength to the advancement of China-US friendship for the benefit of the people of our two countries and around the world. President Biden said: I send greetings to everyone gathered for the 2021 National Committee on China-U.S. Relations Gala Dinner. For more than fifty years, the National Committee on China-U.S. Relations has encouraged cooperation. between the United States and China, helping to foster mutual understanding and constructive conversation to help find common ground. Today our world is at an inflection point in history. From tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to tackling the existential threat of the climate crisis, the relationship between the United States and China has global significance. To meet these challenges and seize the opportunities, it will be necessary for the international community at large to come together so that everyone does their part. to build a secure, peaceful and resilient future. I appreciate your commitment to strengthening the bonds between the peoples of our two countries. Through the advocacy of organizations like yours, we can seek greater connectivity and advancement interests that affect our countries and the world. Ambassador Qin said in his remarks that President Xis’ congratulatory letter reflects China’s positive attitude and stance on the development of Sino-US relations. China’s policy towards the United States is very consistent and stable. The Chinese keep in mind the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries and around the world, and treat Sino-US relations from a strategic and long-term perspective. Some say that Sino-US relations cannot go back to the past. But is that why people can take it lightly, or even damage it as they please? We rejected this view. We look forward to working with the U.S. government and the visionary people, in the spirit of the phone call between our presidents, to strengthen dialogue, manage differences, focus on cooperation, and make unremitting efforts to restore relationships. Chinese-American on the right track. . At the gala dinner, former US Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger and former US Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao delivered remarks. Mr. Ming Hsieh, a Chinese-American entrepreneur and philanthropist, was honored by the Committee for his contribution to the development of China-US relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.china-embassy.org/eng/zmgxss/202111/t20211110_10446377.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos