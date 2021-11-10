US actions in Syria could exacerbate Kurdish problem across Lavrov region – world





MOSCOW, November 9. / TASS /. US support for separatist tendencies in northeastern Syria could make the Kurdish issue topical not only for Syria but for other countries in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei said on Tuesday. Lavrov after talks with visiting Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for State Relations in the Holy See’s Secretariat of State. “The Kurds must feel part of Syrian society. We maintain close contact with Kurdish representatives and are ready to do our best to ensure that their legal interests are taken into account when forming new political cadres within the framework. of the activities of the Constitutional Committee, ”he said. . “I would recommend to the Kurds not to be fooled by our American colleagues who seek to fuel separatist tendencies in eastern Syria and make these plans a serious irritant against the interests of preserving the integrity of Syria . These are dangerous games that can lead to a situation where the Kurdish problem erupts across the region, knowing that it concerns not only Syria but also other countries, ”he said. According to the senior Russian diplomat, Russia will insist on the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2254 by all countries. “It concerns those whose military presence in Syria is illegal. It is about the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country by all, the need to abandon the illegal unilateral sanctions that the West continues to hold. “impose on Syria, especially in the midst of the pandemic. It is on the fact that the West stops ignoring the need to create the conditions for the return of refugees to Syria,” Lavrov explained. Gallagher, in turn, underscored the importance of the United Nations-sponsored consultations on the Syrian constitution in Geneva and expressed hope that the parties will cooperate with each other to ensure a positive outcome of the talks that will find a political agreement solution to the conflict. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Rome that he hoped the US would finally stop helping Kurdish organizations in Syria because these organizations are recognized as terrorists in Turkey. Meanwhile, the Arabic-language newspaper Asharq al-Awsat reported that the Turkish army, with the support of Syrian armed opposition units, was about to launch an offensive on the positions of Kurdish units in four regions. from northern Syria. Commenting on Turkey’s statements, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on November 3 that the United States would not change its position regarding cooperation with the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab units, in northeastern Syria. According to Kirby, his country’s mission focuses only on the threat from the Islamic State (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

