Narendra Modi to perform bhoomi pujan for Noida Airport on November 25





The project is billed as India’s largest airport when completed and is under development at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore

The proposed design of Noida International Airport under construction by Zurich International Airport. Image Courtesy: Grimshaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the Noida International Airport project along the Yamuna Highway on November 25. Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh is expected to be in use by September 2024 and is said to be a key development project for residents of the NCR. According to a Hindustan times report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Noida International Airport (NIAL) to prepare for the big event. According to the NIAL plan, at least 150,000 people are expected to attend the cornerstone laying event, which will be led by Modi. Press Agency PTI Quoted Jewar MP Dhirendra Singh as saying that two sites had been shortlisted for the ceremony, which are close to the villages of Ranhera and Rohi in Jewar, adding that the final decision on the venue would be made within a day or two. He also said the airport project has been a priority for the Adityanath government since taking power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and credited the chief minister with speeding up work. Noida International Airport covers 5,000 hectares. The project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore by Zurich International Airport AG. The offer was won by the Swiss Airport company in November 2019 following which a concession agreement was signed with the government of Uttar Pradesh. In July, the land lease for the airport was signed for a period of 90 years giving approval for construction. In addition, a shareholders agreement has been signed between Zurich International Airport AG, YIAPL and NIAL. The future airport is billed as the largest in India when completed and will be NCR’s third, there is Indira Gandhi International Airport and the civilian terminal at Ghaziabads Hindon Airport. With contributions from agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/narendra-modi-to-perform-bhoomi-pujan-for-noida-airport-on-25-november-10124351.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos