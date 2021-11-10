Biden-Xi virtual meeting scheduled for next week source

WASHINGTON A planned virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will take place as early as next week, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Spokesmen for the White House and the Chinese Embassy in Washington declined to confirm whether the meeting would take place next week.

The combative U.S. diplomatic exchanges with China at the start of the Biden administration angered allies, and U.S. officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent relations between the two largest economies. of the world to degenerate into conflict.

The two sides said they had reached an agreement in principle to hold the virtual meeting between Biden and Xi before the end of the year after talks in the Swiss city of Zurich last month between the US security adviser. national Jake Sullivan and the highest Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi.

Sources told Reuters last month that, given nationwide COVID-19 restrictions in China and Xi’s reluctance to travel, Washington was targeting a video conference in November.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was questioned Monday during a briefing on the timing of the virtual meeting and reiterated that there was an agreement in principle for Biden and Xi to hold it before the end of the year.

She said working-level discussions were underway to confirm details, but declined to provide details.

The stakes for the meeting are high Washington and Beijing have battled over issues ranging from the origins of the pandemic to China’s expanding nuclear arsenal, but Biden’s team has so far set low expectations for specific results.

Experts believe the two sides could work on a deal to ease visa restrictions for each other’s journalists and also said an agreement to reopen consulates in Chengdu and Houston closed in a diplomatic dispute in 2020 could. help improve the mood.

The Biden administration, however, said a consulate deal was not being discussed ahead of the meeting.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said last week that the scheduled meeting was part of the United States’ efforts to responsibly manage competition with China, not to seek specific deliverables.

