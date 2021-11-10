Trump lands on 13 Republicans who backed infrastructure bill





Former President Donald Trump, speaking at the Congressional Republican National Committee dinner on Monday, openly lambasted the 13 congressional Republicans who backed President Bidens’ infrastructure bill in a vote on Friday .

Fox News Digital confirmed from sources at the dinner that the former president criticized the 13 Republican defectors in a lengthy speech Monday night in a room where at least one of them, Representative Nicole Malliotakis, was in attendance.

Former President Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

MEET THE 13 REPUBLICS THAT VOTED THE BILL ON INFRASTRUCTURE

The House of Representatives on Friday voted 228-206 to pass the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which could not have passed without the support of the 13 Republicans who passed it despite the opposition from six progressive Democratic House members.

Republicans who backed the bill, arguing that it provided funding for major infrastructure projects in their districts, were Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Don Young of Alaska, John Katko from New York, Tom Reed from New York, Andrew Garbarino from New York, Nicole Malliotakis from New York, Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania, Chris Smith from New Jersey, Jeff Van Drew from New Jersey, Fred Upton from Michigan, Anthony Gonzalez from the ‘Ohio and David McKinley of West Virginia.

New York Posts Juliegrace Brufke reported on Tuesday that Malliotakis was “visibly shaken” by Trump’s comments.

Representative Nicole Malliotakis, RN.Y., speaks during a House Subcommittee hearing on the Coronavirus Crisis on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2021 in Washington, DC (Susan Walsh-Pool / Getty Images)

Malliotakis explained his vote in a video posted to social media, saying the bill is “unbelievably good” for his district and different from “socialist spending madness.”

GOP LAWMAKERS BLAST ‘RINOS’ AFTER THE HOUSE PASSED THE $ 1.2T INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: ‘TIME TO NAME NAMES’

Several of the other Republicans have issued similar statements, including Bacon, who said the bill will make the nation “stronger.”

“Most of the hard infrastructure bill is paid by unspent COVID money that has already been allocated by Congress. This bill makes our country stronger and more competitive for years to come,” Bacon said in a press release. “Make no mistake. This is not Bernie Sanders’ Socialist Budget Bill that would have cost American taxpayers their hard-earned money. When this bill comes to a vote, I will be a tough NO. “

Several House Republicans sided with Trump and expressed outrage at the 13 Republicans.

President Joe Biden speaks at a White House press conference on November 6, 2021 (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

“RINOS just passed this unnecessary $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill,” Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. “Pelosi didn’t have the voice of his party to reject this garbage. It’s time to name names and hold these bogus Republicans accountable.”

Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn called for the primacy of any Republican who supported the bill in his next election.

Kinzinger, Reed and Gonzalez have announced their intention to retire at the end of their tenure.

Punch Bowl News reported that the House GOP Conference Twitter account tweeted and then deleted a message on Friday saying, “A vote for the Democrats’ infrastructure bill is a vote for their socialist wish list. Americans don’t. will not forget. “

The tweet reportedly angered some of the Republicans who backed the bill, including Fitzpatrick.

Fox News Jon Brown contributed to this report

